Ineos to build green hydrogen plants in Europe. (Credit: Nicola Giordano from Pixabay.)

UK-based chemicals manufacturer Ineos has announced more than €2bn investment into electrolysis projects to produce carbon-free, green hydrogen across Europe.

The company intends to build the hydrogen production plants initially in Norway, Germany, Belgium, with plans to invest and expand in the UK and France.

Inovyn, a subsidiary of Ineos is already a large-scale operator of electrolysis in Europe, and is specialised in the storage and handling of hydrogen.

In November last year, the company has launched a new business to develop and build Green Hydrogen capacity across Europe, as part of its affiliate Inovyn.

Inovyn hydrogen business manager Wouter Bleukx said: “Hydrogen is an important part of a climate neutral economy that has been discussed for decades.

“As hydrogen becomes available for zero carbon transportation as well as many applications in the home and in industry Ineos is uniquely placed to support new opportunities, driven by emerging demand for affordable zero-carbon energy sources.”

Inovyn CEO Geir Tuft said: “Ineos is uniquely placed to play a leading role in developing these new opportunities, driven by emerging demand for affordable, low-carbon energy sources, combined with our existing capabilities in operating large-scale electrolysis.”

Ineos intends to build the first unit in Norway with a 20MW electrolyser to produce clean hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, powered by zero-carbon electricity.

The project is said to reduce an estimated 22,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum, along with the carbon footprint of Ineos’ operations at Rafnes and serve as a hydrogen hub for Norway’s transport sector.

The company is planning to build a large-scale 100MW electrolyser to produce green hydrogen at its Koln site, in Germany.

The Koln site is expected to further support the decarbonisation of Ineos operations, and supply hydrogen for the production of green ammonia.

Ineos claimed that its hydrogen plant Germany will reduce over 120,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum, and facilitates development of E-Fuels through Power-to-Methanol applications on an industrial scale.

Furthermore, Ineos intends to work together with governments of the EU member states, to procure the necessary infrastructure hydrogen production.

INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe said: “Green hydrogen represents one of our best chances to create a more sustainable and low carbon world.

“Europe is crying out for more investment in green hydrogen and INEOS’ announcement today shows our determination to play a leading role in this important new fuel.”

Last month, Ineos has announced plans to invest more than £1bn in its Grangemouth refinery in Scotland, as part of its efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2045.