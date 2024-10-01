Tata Power to invest $14.3bn in Rajasthan over the next 10 years. (Credit: Tata Power)

Tata Power has unveiled plans to invest around INR 1.2 trillion ($14.3bn) in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan in a move to boost power distribution, transmission, and renewables over the next decade.

In line with this, the integrated power company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government at the ongoing Rising Rajasthan Investor Meet in New Delhi.

Through the initiative, the Tata Group subsidiary aims to transform Rajasthan into a power-surplus state with a reliable, round-the-clock supply of clean and affordable electricity.

Under the MoU, Tata Power will focus on renewable energy projects including solar, wind, hybrid, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and rooftop installations along with manufacturing, transmission, distribution, nuclear power, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The company intends to develop 10GW of renewable energy capacity, including 6GW of solar and 4GW of hybrid power, across Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Jodhpur.

Additionally, Tata Power plans to set up a 2GW solar module manufacturing facility in Jodhpur with an investment of INR20bn ($240m) to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The investment plan also includes INR200bn ($2.39bn) for modernising Rajasthan’s distribution infrastructure and INR100bn ($1.19bn) for upgrading transmission systems to enhance power quality and reduce energy losses.

Tata Power will explore opportunities to develop a nuclear power plant in the state. The company has also proposed an INR10bn ($120m) investment to set up 100,000 EV charging points across Rajasthan to support India’s transition to e-mobility.

According to the company, its new investment plan will position Rajasthan as a top renewable energy hub, supporting India’s target to install 500GW of renewable capacity by the end of this decade. The MoU is also expected to enable the country to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

Furthermore, the latest plans are anticipated to create more than 28,000 direct jobs in Rajasthan, boosting local sectors involved in solar manufacturing, infrastructure development, and clean energy innovations.

The integration of renewable energy is also projected to help reduce energy costs for industries and consumers.

Tata Power CEO and managing director Praveer Sinha said: “Our partnership with the Government of Rajasthan is a testament to our shared vision of building a low-carbon, resilient, and integrated energy ecosystem in the State.

“By using our experience across the entire power sector value chain, we aim to support Rajasthan’s energy goals and create economic opportunities for its people.”

Tata Power has already commissioned 1GW of solar projects and 185MW of wind projects in Rajasthan, along with 130MW of rooftop solar installations. The company also operates Ajmer Distribution operations, which serves over 100,000 customers.

Besides, Tata Power operates the 340km Bikaner-Neemrana transmission project to evacuate 7.7GW of renewable power from the state.