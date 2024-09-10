Tata Power commences 2GW cell production at the 4.3GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu. (Credit: Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.)

Tata Power Solar, a unit of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), has started commercial production from the 2GW solar cell line at its 4.3GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The latest development at the advanced solar cell and module facility comes after the successful production of solar modules earlier this year.

Located in Tirunelveli, the solar cell and module plant entails an investment of approximately INR43bn ($510m). The facility is expected to contribute towards India’s ambitious clean energy goals apart from reducing the country’s reliance on imports.

The manufacturing plant is expected to increase production by adding the remaining 2GW of capacity over the next four to six weeks, with a peak output anticipated within the coming months.

To date, the module production line has already produced 1.25GW of solar modules since its commissioning in October 2023.

The Tirunelveli facility, which is said to be India’s largest single-location solar cell and module plant, is equipped with TOPCon and Mono PERC technology. These technologies are expected to enable high efficiency in the production of solar cells and modules.

Tata Power CEO and managing director Praveer Sinha said: “The commencement of cell production at our Tirunelveli plant is a significant step towards indigenisation in the solar value chain and achieving self-sufficiency.

“We are committed to making solar power accessible to all and ensuring a bright future for India, powered by renewable energy. We believe that this plant will lead the way in supporting the country’s vision for a net-zero carbon future.”

The solar cells and modules produced at the plant will primarily be used in Tata Power’s ongoing projects, bolstering the company’s supply chain.

Tata Power Solar anticipates that its solar cells will be included in the government’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), alongside the modules that are already part of this list.

According to the TPREL subsidiary, the Tirunelveli plant is part of its broader strategy to expand its presence in the renewable energy sector, particularly in solar rooftop and utility-scale segments.

In addition, Tata Power Solar operates another advanced manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka, with a production capacity of 682MW for solar modules and 530MW for solar cells.