The proposed solar park is planned to be completed by the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023

The solar park will be developed in either joint venture with UP government or special purpose vehicle mode. (Credit: Robert Jones from Pixabay)

India’s National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) is planning to develop 600MW solar park in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh (UP), a state in India.

The proposed project is planned to be developed on an island with Ghaghra river flowing from both its sides, reported ETEnergyworld.com.

In a consultation organised with the industry body National Solar Energy Federation of India, the publication quoted NHPC chief managing director A K Singh as saying: “NHPC is planning to develop a solar park of 600-MW capacity in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. We are actively examining cooperation with the UP government as well as UPTCL to make this solar park a reality.”

The company plans to complete the survey and investigation for the project in two months following which land would be taken on a long-term lease basis.

NHPC general manager B P Rao was reported by the publication as saying that the nearest 400kV substations for the proposed project are located at about 45km away at Kasara in Mau and Rasra in Balia.

Solar park to be developed in joint venture with UP government

The company plans to develop the project either in a joint venture with the UP government or in special purpose vehicle mode, with completion slated by the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023.

However, the firm intends to decide on the project following assessing its viability.

Additionally, the project’s grid connectivity and power evacuation are expected to be finalised by Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation, subject to completion of necessary studies.

In the coming months, NHPC is also considering completing a more detailed survey of the topography and the soil conditions at the site.

Earlier this year, NHPC signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha (GEDCOL) to develop 500MW of floating solar projects in the country.