Heerema will be responsible for transport and install 84 foundations comprising monopiles and transition pieces, and appurtenant ESP platforms for the Vineyard Wind project

Image: Heerema’s will transport and install 84 foundations for Vineyard Wind project offshore US. Photo: courtesy of Heerema Marine Contractors.

Dutch offshore contractor Heerema has been selected to transport and install foundations for the proposed 800MW Vineyard Wind to be located off the coast of Massachusetts, US.

Said to be the first utility-scale offshore wind energy project, the Vineyard Wind project will be located 14 miles off the coast of Massachusetts.

The project will have capacity to generate clean, renewable, cost-competitive energy for over 400,000 homes and businesses, while reducing CO2 by over 1.6 million tons annually.

Under the contract, Heerema Marine Contractors will be responsible for (offshore) transport and installation (T&I) of 84 foundations comprising monopiles and transition pieces as well as appurtenant ESP platforms in the Northeast of the US near the island of Martha’s Vineyard.

Heerema CEO Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven said: “Our vessels are ideally suited to install specific infrastructure in complex conditions. As an experienced offshore contractor, Heerema is continuously seeking opportunities to further strengthen our position in the international offshore market through innovation, pro-activity and reliability.”

The wind farm will feature 84 units of MHI Vestas’ V164 turbines, each with a generating capacity of 9.5MW.

When completed, the project will support Massachusetts in realising its ambition of generating 3.2GW of offshore wind by 2035.

Vineyard Wind project to be commissioned in 2021

The wind farm will be operated by Vineyard Wind, a special purpose company which is equally owed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Iberdrola subsidiary Avangrid Renewables.

Construction on the wind project will commence next year with the commissioning scheduled in 2021.

Recently, Dutch offshore foundations supplier Sif has won a contract to supply 84 monopiles (103 KTon steel) for the Vineyard Wind project.

The scope of Sif for the project includes manufacturing the monopiles, storage at its MV2 facility and delivery by RoRo load-out via its deep sea quay side on transportation vessels in 2020-2021.