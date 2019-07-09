Sif will manufacture and supply 84 monopile structures to support the 9.5MW massive wind turbines at the Vineyard Wind project

Image: Vineyard Wind selects Sif to supply monopiles. Photo: Courtesy of Shaun Dakin/Unsplash.

Dutch offshore foundations supplier Sif Holding has secured a contract for the 800MW Vineyard Wind to be located off the coast of Massachusetts, US.

For the wind farm, Sif has agreed to supply 84 monopiles (103 KTon steel). The scope of Sif for the project includes manufacturing the monopiles, storage at its MV2 facility and delivery by RoRo load-out via our deep sea quay side on transportation vessels in 2020-2021.

Last May, Vineyard Wind was selected by the state of Massachusetts to build an 800MW wind project, which will power more than 400,000 homes. It will be located about 22km south of Martha’s Vineyard.

The wind farm will be powered by 84 of MHI Vestas’ V164 turbines, each with a generating capacity of 9.5MW.

Vineyard Wind will add significantly to Massachusetts’ aim of generating 3.2GW by 2035

When completed, the project will support Massachusetts in realising its ambition of generating 3.2GW of offshore wind by 2035.

Vineyard Wind is a special purpose company in which Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of Avangrid, owns 50% stake.

Sif said that the installation of the monopiles is subject to a schedule that includes seasonal restrictions on pile driving activity as a protective measure for highly endangered North Atlantic Right Whales.

To meet these seasonal restrictions, the company intends to maintain a strict manufacturing schedule for the monopiles.

Sif CEO Fred van Beers said: “For Sif this is an exciting milestone in our continuous development as leading monopile manufacturer. By being part of the supply chain for the first large- scale windfarm to be built in the USA, Sif takes an important step towards growth into new markets.

“Our track record as a reliable quality builder of monopiles and our commitment to truly partner with our customers will assure we will turn this new project into a success for our customer whom we thank for their trust in Sif.”