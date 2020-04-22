Fabrication work on the pre-piling template is scheduled to commence in June this year

Heerema Fabrication to pile template for Taiwan offshore wind project. (Credit: HEEREMA FABRICATION GROUP.)

Netherlands-based marine contractor Heerema Fabrication Group announced that a contract for the fabrication of the Greater Changhua Pre-Piling Template has been awarded to Heerema Marine Contractors.

The pre-piling template comprises 3 pile sleeves that will be connected by framing along with hydraulically adjustable pile guides and mud mats.

Heerema Vlissingen will fabricate the steel structure and support in commissioning it.

The tool allows Heerema Marine Contractors to install the piles accurately.

Fabrication work on the pre-piling template is scheduled to commence in June this year, with the completion scheduled for fourth quarter of the year.

Heerema Marine Contractors to install turbine foundations for Greater Changhua wind project

Heerema Marine Contractors has secured a contract for the transportion and installation of 111 turbine foundations and the installation of two offshore substations at Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

Initially, the installation sequence is to install the foundation piles and then to install the turbine foundation.

In addition, the company will also assume responsibility of onshore marshalling services along with the seabed preparations and scour protection.

The offshore work at the Greater Changhua projects is planned to be confirmed by the end of next year.

The Greater Changhua offshore wind projects are comprised of four sites in the Taiwan Strait, located 35km to 60km off coast Changhua County.

Changhua-1 and 2a wind farms are scheduled for commissioning in 2022.

The wind farms will be equipped with SG 8.0-167 DD turbines from Siemens Gamesa.