Heerema will provide transport and installation of one hundred eleven (111) turbine foundations 900MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms

Image: The installation is expected to take place in waters ranging from 30m to 35m depth.. Photo: Courtesy of Heerema Marine Contractors.

Netherlands-based marine contractor Heerema Marine Contractors has secured a contract for Greater Changhua offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

The Greater Changhua offshore wind project is comprised of four sites in the Taiwan Strait, located 35km to 60km off coast Changhua County.

In addition, offshore wind developer Ørsted has acquired site rights on four offshore wind sites with a planned total generation capacity of 2.4GW. In 2018, it was awarded capacity for two projects of 900MW and 920MW.

Heerema secures contract for Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms

The contract secured by Heerema is for the 900MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms. Under the contract, Heerema would provide transport and installation of one hundred eleven (111) turbine foundations, along with the installation of two large offshore substations, essential components of offshore wind farms that run electricity to the mainland.

In addition, it will also assume responsibility of onshore marshalling services along with the seabed preparations and scour protection.

Heerema’s fast sailing heavy lift vessel ‘Aegir’ is expected to execute the installation, and is already in the area for another project. Aegir’s strength and agility makes the vessel suitable for operating on challenging wind projects.

Heerema is expected to execute the offshore work on Greater Changhua 1 and 2a during 2021 and 2022, complying with local regulations in relation to supporting vessels and crews, and the installation is expected to take place in waters ranging from 30m to 35m depth.

Heerema CEO Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven said: “Heerema is very excited to participate in this large and unique project. Heerema has got what it takes to be a leader in the renewables market: great vessels and highly skilled and experienced people that are always eager to co-operate.

“The collaboration between Ørsted and Heerema is characterized by a mutually outstanding attitude towards this enormous project. We share the same mentality: it’s this engagement and mindset of people that enables us to plan and execute these complex operations. We will continue to participate in ambitious and sustainable projects like Greater Changhua.”