Image: Officials of Heerema and Jan De Nul at the signing ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of Heerema Marine Contractors.

Heerema Marine Contractors has been selected by the Taiwan branch of Jan de Nul, to install 21 jacket foundations (4 legged) for the 110MW Changhua Windfarm Phase 1 offshore wind project.

The Changhua Windfarm Phase 1 offshore wind farm will be located 8km off the coast of Changhua county, at water depths between 18 and 28 meters. Owned by Taiwan Power Company (TPC), the project is being executed by a consortium of Jan de Nul and Hitachi.

Heerema stated that it will use fast sailing heavy lift vessel Aegir for this work. The company claims that Aegir can execute such projects and is perfectly suited to install the 21 foundations in the harsh conditions in which this project takes place.

Heerema Marine Contractors CEO Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven said: “This is our first contract in Taiwan, thus another major milestone. This Changhua project re-emphasizes Heerema’s commitment to operate in wind projects all over the world and strengthen our position in the Asian offshore wind market.

“The willingness to constantly seek cooperation between partners is what drives this team and Heerema as a company. With such a mindset we can jointly achieve anything.”

Jan de Nul and Hitachi consortium won the contract in April 2018

The consortium of Jan de Nul and Hitachi had won the contract for the Changhua project, in April 2018. The project includes manufacturing and installing 21 of 5.2MW offshore wind turbines off the Taiwanese coast. It also includes the manufacturing and installation of all equipment as well as operation and maintenance for a period of five years.

Jan De Nul was given the responsibility of design, fabrication and installation of the foundations; installation of the wind turbines; supply and installation of offshore and onshore cables along with upgrading of the substation.

Hitachi was given the charge of manufacturing, assembly, operation and maintenance (O&M), and other works related to the offshore wind turbines with downwind rotor. The wind turbines are claimed to have been designed to withstand cyclonic waves and winds, and earthquake loads.