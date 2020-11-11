The Rattlesnake wind project, which consists of 64 turbines, was acquired by Goldwind in 2016

The Rattlesnake wind project started commercial operations in 2018. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Goldwind Americas)

Goldwind Americas has announced the sale of the 160MW Rattlesnake wind project to an investment company advised by Exus Management Partners.

Located in central Texas, the wind farm started commercial operations in 2018.

The Rattlesnake wind project, which consists of 64 Goldwind GW109/2500 Permanent Magnet Direct-Drive turbines, was acquired by Goldwind in 2016.

Goldwind Americas CEO, David Sale said: “The sale of the Rattlesnake Wind Project underscores Goldwind’s strategic U.S. growth strategy and commercialization of Goldwind’s technology in one of the world’s largest and most complex wind markets.

“Goldwind Americas and our local service and maintenance team look forward to working alongside the new owner to continue bringing renewable electricity to the people of Texas.”

Goldwind to continue maintenance services for the project

Under the terms of the agreement, Goldwind Americas will continue to offer the project with long-term maintenance services.

Marathon Capital worked as Goldwind’s exclusive sell-side financial advisor for the transaction.

Exus Management Partners is an independent investment and asset management firm focused on the renewable energy sector.

Goldwind Americas chief financial officer Saad Qais said: “Goldwind Americas is excited to be working with Exus Management Partners on the long-term service and maintenance of the Rattlesnake Wind Project.

“This transaction represents the start of a strong relationship between the Goldwind Group of Companies and Exus as they build out an impressive pipeline of wind farms globally.”

In May, Goldwind Americas had announced the sale of its 55MW Penonomé I wind farm to AES Panamá.

Features 22 Goldwind GW109/2500 permanent magnet direct-drive turbines, the wind farm is located in the Coclé Province on Panama’s southern coast.