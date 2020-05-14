The Penonomé I wind farm consists of 22 Goldwind GW109/2500 permanent magnet direct-drive turbines

Goldwind Americas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology, has announced the sale of its 55MW Penonomé I wind farm to AES Panamá.

AES Panamá is a subsidiary of The AES Corporation and is claimed to be the largest power generator in Panama.

Located in the Coclé Province on Panama’s southern coast, the wind project consists of 22 Goldwind GW109/2500 permanent magnet direct-drive turbines.

Originally owned by Union Eolica Panamena (UEP), the wind farm was bought by Goldwind in 2012 and reached commercial operation in 2014.

Goldwind will continue to support the operations of the wind farm

Goldwind Americas CEO David Sale said: “The Penonomé I Wind Project was not only Goldwind’s first in the central American country but it was also Panama’s initial foray into wind energy. We are proud we could be a part of that.

“The sale of the Penonomé I Wind Project to AES Panamá further demonstrates the strong accreditation of Goldwind’s industry-leading Permanent Magnet Direct-Drive turbine technology among leading power producers across the Americas.”

The firm has committed to continue to support the wind project’s operations at industry-leading availability levels under the agreement with AES Panamá.

Goldwind Americas chief financial officer Saad Qais said: “The lasting impact of AES Panamá’s investment in the Penonomé I Wind Project will be a cooperation built on a common desire to provide strong, sustainable power production throughout the Americas.”

AES president Miguel Bolinaga said: “We are pleased to add this new wind generation facility to our portfolio. It demonstrates our commitment to increase our renewable energy generation and to continue to invest in the Republic of Panama.”

