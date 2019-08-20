The turbines to be supplied by Goldwind will feature a scalable rated capacity from 4.2 to 4.5MW, and 136 and 155-meter rotor diameters

Image: Golden South facility is designed to generate approximately 900,000MWh of electricity. Photo courtesy of wilsan u/Unsplash.

Goldwind Americas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology, has secured a wind turbine supply order from Potentia Renewables, a Canadian developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy assets.

Under the terms of the order, Goldwind is expected to supply 50 of its 4S MW platform permanent magnet direct-drive turbines for the 200MW Golden South wind project located in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan, Canada.

In addition, Goldwind has signed an agreement to provide the long-term maintenance services and a comprehensive warranty package for the project. The project is planned to be commercially operational by the end of 2020.

Goldwind Americas chief executive officer David Sale said: “Goldwind is proud to work with Potentia Renewables, a leading renewable energy developer, to deliver clean, cost-efficient wind energy to Western Canada’s robust wind market.

The latest 4-megawatt turbines, developed for North America, underscore our ongoing commitment to bring industry-leading products and technology to our customers and their projects — further supporting a shared desire of a low carbon future for all.”

Goldwind to supply 4.2 to 4.5MW capacity turbines

Under the contract, Goldwind will deliver its latest wind turbine series, the 4S megawatt platform, which feature a scalable rated capacity from 4.2 to 4.5MW, and 136 and 155-meter rotor diameters.

The wind project is expected to employ 220 people during the peak construction of the wind farm and up to 10 people for the long-term operations of the project.

The Golden South facility is designed to generate approximately 900,000MWh of electricity, and eliminate more than 500,000tonnes of carbon from the electricity grid, equivalent to the pollution eliminated from half the vehicles in Regina or Saskatoon

Potentia Renewables chief executive officer Jeff Jenner said: “We are pleased to be bringing Goldwind’s leading technology to Canada.

“The direct-drive 4-megawatt turbines combined with the strong Saskatchewan winds and our simple interconnection enables Potentia to set a world record low price for long term wind energy contracts. This project provides SaskPower with the lowest cost renewable energy in Canada for 25 years.”

Potentia Renewables is a rapidly growing international renewable energy developer, owner and operator with assets in North America and the Caribbean.

The Golden South wind facility is part of four large contracted wind projects secured by the company in Western Canada.