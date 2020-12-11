Once operational, the 530MW wind farm will provide power to over 425,000 homes in Victoria

Construction of the project started in 2018. (Credit: Alexander Droeger from Pixabay)

Goldwind Australia has announced completion of installation of 149 wind turbines in the Stockyard Hill Wind Farm in Victoria.

The 530MW Stockyard Hill Wind Farm is located 35km west of Ballarat in Victoria, and once operational will provide power to over 425,000 homes.

Goldwind Australia managing director John Titchen said: “Completing the installation of wind turbines at Stockyard Hill Wind Farm marks an important milestone achieved.”

Stockyard Hill Farm is a joint project between Goldwind Australia and Nebras Power, a Qatar-based power investment firm.

Construction of the project started in 2018, and since then 149 wind turbines have been installed, around 110km of access track built and about 130km of underground cabling laid.

In addition, 75km 132kV multi-duplex powerline has been installed along with completion of three on-site substations, and construction of a major terminal station near Lismore.

Nebras Power CEO Khalid M. Jolo said: “We are excited to be witnessing the realization of our hard work and planning. Stockyard Hill is a monumental project that will be instrumental in providing sustainable energy to residences throughout the region.”

The wind farm currently employs a team of maintenance staff, and it is expected to grow to 25 permanent maintenance staff after the wind farm becomes operational.

The final commissioning and project completion activities will continue into early next year.

In November, Goldwind Americas has announced the sale of the 160MW Rattlesnake wind project located in central Texas to an investment company advised by Exus Management Partners.

The Rattlesnake wind project, which consists of 64 Goldwind GW109/2500 Permanent Magnet Direct-Drive turbines, started commercial operations in 2018.