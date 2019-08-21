GlidePath is planning to deploy its operations team to optimise the performance of the wind farms while exploring opportunities to develop on-site battery storage systems

Image: GlidePath is planning to deploy its operations team to optimize performance of the wind farms. Photo: Courtesy of PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

GlidePath Power Solutions, a US-based independent energy storage developer, has announced the acquisition of a 149MW portfolio of wind farms in North Texas, from Exelon Generation.

The energy storage firm said that the transaction adds to its operating portfolio of wind, solar and storage projects in the US and provides an opportunity to add battery storage for optimising the performance of its facilities.

The acquisition would also take GlidePath’s operating portfolio to more than 445MW, adding to its existing development pipeline of more than 1GW of battery storage projects across the US.

The 149MW wind portfolio serves Southwest Power Pool (SPP) market

The acquired wind portfolio, which includes eight distributed wind energy projects located north of Amarillo, serves the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) market.

In addition, the acquisition follows the company’s recent announcement of the Prospect Storage project, a 10MW/MWh standalone battery project.

Currently in advanced construction phase, the Prospect Storage project is located in the ERCOT market nearly 50 miles (80km) south of Houston.

GlidePath asset management president David Braun said: “The high penetration of wind energy in North Texas offers us an excellent opportunity to pair these facilities with the latest battery storage technology. We look forward to managing these wind assets in a way that will hopefully strengthen reliability of supply in the local electric grid and deliver benefits for Texas power consumers.”

GlidePath, a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, is planning to deploy its operations team to optimize performance of the wind farms while exploring opportunities to develop on-site battery storage systems, which is set to be the first battery storage projects in SPP area.

Furthermore, the company claims that its development pipeline of more than 1GW of battery storage projects includes several new facilities at different stages of permitting approval and pre-construction planning in New York, Texas and throughout the PJM grid operator’s service territory.