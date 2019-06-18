GlidePath broke ground on Prospect Storage in June 2019, and is expected to start operations in August of 2019

Image: The Prospect Storage is a 10MW/10MWh utility-scale, distribution-connected standalone battery storage project. Photo courtesy of Pexels from Pixabay.

GlidePath, a US-based independent energy storage developer, has announced the start of construction on the Prospect Storage facility located approximately 80km south of Houston.

The Prospect Storage is a 10MW/10MWh utility-scale, distribution-connected standalone battery storage project.

GlidePath chief operating officer Chris McKissack said: “As we advance the development of more than 1 GW of storage projects across the U.S., GlidePath is expanding the ways battery storage can improve electric service and reliability for consumers. We’re proud of our team’s ability to execute this project on a tight schedule and we look forward to delivering critical services to the ERCOT market.”

The Prospect Storage facility would serve the ERCOT market for energy and ancillary services.

Having developed more than 100MW of operating energy storage facilities and built a greenfield storage development pipeline of more than 1GW across the US, the Prospect Storage facility marks the company’s latest project.

Prospect Storage is expected to use a modular system from Powin Energy that consists of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

GlidePath said that it is directly procuring major components for the project and is working with a BOP contractor to complete construction and installation.

The company has broken ground on the project in June and expects to begin operations in August of 2019.

The project is expected to increase the electric reliability for Texas consumers this summer, when ERCOT predicts record demand for electricity and historically low generation reserves.

GlidePath claims that it owns and operates portfolio of more than 400MW of wind, solar and storage projects in the US and is advancing the construction of additional battery storage projects in New York, Texas and throughout the PJM grid operator’s service territory.

GlidePath said that it is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a specialist investor in low-carbon energy infrastructure.