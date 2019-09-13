GES is responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction of the Valdejalón wind project

Image: GES has secured contract to build the Valdejalón wind portfolio. Photo: courtesy of Barbara McLullich from Pixabay.

GES has secured contract to build the Valdejalón wind portfolio, which consists of five wind farms, in Aragón, Spain.

The wind portfolio owned by Danish fund management firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure III K/S (CI-III), has a combined capacity of 231MW.

The project is divided into two phases that include Valdejalón East and Valdejalón West.

Valdejalón East consists of the 49MW El Cabezo, the 45.6MW Portillo II Phase I, and the 38MW Portillo II Phase II, while Valdejalón West comprises of the 49.4MW Virgen de Rodanas I and the 49.4MW Virgen de Rodanas II.

GES is responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction of the Valdejalón wind project.

The construction company is already working in the detailed engineering of the portfolio. It will also be responsible for the complete Balance of Plant (BOP).

The firm will build more than 60km of roads and 61 foundations and platforms for the 85-metre wind turbines to be installed in the wind park as part of the civil work.

GES will also take care of the electrical work, including the 132 kV evacuation line of 50km, which will connect the two new substations to an existing interconnection substation.

CIP focuses on energy infrastructure including offshore wind, onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, and other energy assets like reserve capacity and storage, operating in Europe, North America and Southeast Asia.

Construction of the Valdejalón wind project to be finalised by Q2 of 2020

The construction of the wind farms is expected to be finalised by second quarter of 2020.

GES, a supplier of engineering, construction and maintenance for renewable energy projects (wind, solar and hydroelectric) maintains a total of 105 wind parks totaling 1.7GWin Spain.

The company has provided services in provinces such as Zaragoza, Tarragona, Valencia, Cuenca, Castellón, Soria, La Rioja, Cádiz, Navarra, Vizcaya, Álava, Burgos, Lugo, La Coruña and Asturias.