GE’s Haliade-X prototype wind turbine installed at Rotterdam. (Credit: GE Renewable Energy.)

General Electric’s (GE) GE Renewable Energy has that it optimised its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine prototype to generate 13MW of output.

The updated 13MW Haliade-X version will feature 107m long blades and a 220m rotor and is claimed to generate 4% more Annual Energy Production (AEP) than the previous 12MW version.

With a swept area of 38,000m², one spin of the turbine is claimed to generate enough clean energy to power one house for more than two days.

In the coming months, the prototype will undergo several tests to perform different types of measurements.

Since last November, the upgraded version has been operating in Rotterdam and has recently received a provisional type certificate. It is also claimed to have set a new world record by generating 288MWh in a single day.

The new turbine will be installed at UK’s Dogger Bank Wind Farm from 2023

The new 13MW turbine is expected to be used in the first two phases of the UK’s Dogger Bank Wind Farm, where a total of 190 units could be installed from 2023.

It will also mark the installation of the world’s most powerful turbine at the world’s biggest offshore wind farm.

GE Renewable Energy offshore wind chief technology officer Vincent Schellings said “With three years in the making, the Haliade-X platform has proven to be a successful story. Combined with almost 5 GW of customer commitments and an international testing and R&D program, the 13 MW uprated version is a true testament of how we continue to innovate and develop our Haliade-X technology to address our customers’ needs.”

The Haliade-X wind turbine has also been selected as the preferred turbine for the 120MW Skipjack and 1.1GW Ocean Wind projects in the US.

Introduced by GE in 2018, the Haliade-X offshore wind platform is expected to drive down offshore wind’s levelised cost of energy (LCOE).

The company aims for serial production of the Haliade-X platform in the second half of next year at its Saint-Nazaire factory in France.