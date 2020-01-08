The project will be built in the Harrison County Industrial Park on a 100-acre site which is already zoned for a power plant

The project is being developed by Harrison Power’s parent company EmberClear. (Credit: FreeImages/Karsten W. Rohrbach)

Argan’s wholly owned subsidiary Gemma Power Systems has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Harrison Power to construct the 1.8GW Harrison Energy Center in Ohio, US.

To be located about 80.4km west of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Harrison County, the project is being developed by Harrison Power’s parent company EmberClear.

The Harrison Energy Center will be built in the Harrison County Industrial Park on a 100-acre site which is already zoned for a power plant.

To complete the late-stage development and financing activities of the project EmberClear is working with Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems of America (MHPSA).

EmberClear president and CEO Raj Suri said: “Harrison Energy Center will be a reliable, highly efficient world class power generating facility offering stability and cleaner electricity to the PJM power market. We look forward to working alongside Gemma and Mitsubishi to bring this significant project to completion.”

Construction on Harrison Energy Center expected to begin in second quarter of 2020

The principal natural gas source for the plant will be through a 2 Bcf/day gas production and gathering operations which is 27.3km south of the site in Belmont County, Ohio.

The project will be interconnected to the PJM system which is located within the AEP Locational Deliverability Area, at a new 138 kV substation which is about 7.5km to the south of the site’s location.

The substation is a central collection and switching station for 12 current AEP Ohio and First Energy transmission lines.

The project is estimated to begin construction in second quarter of this year while it is scheduled to begin commercial operations in first quarter of 2023.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company, Argan offers EPC services for natural gas-fired power plants.

In February last year, Gemma had secured an EPC contract from Guernsey Power Station for the construction of 1.87GW natural gas-fired power plant in Guernsey County, Ohio.