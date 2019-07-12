GE will supply 81 of its 2MW turbines for four individual wind farms under the agreement

Image: By supplying for this Polish wind project, GE will increase its installed base to 800MW. Photo: Courtesy of General Electric.

GE Renewable Energy has secured an order from Potegowo Mashav, a special purpose company of Mashav Energia, to supply wind turbines for the 220MW Potegowo wind project in Poland.

The wind project, which will be located in Slupsk County, Northern Poland, is the first transaction between GE and Mashav Energia. GE already has an installed base of 580MW in the country and with this order, it will increase to 800MW.

GE Renewable Energy Europe and SSA onshore wind CEO Peter Wells said: “We are proud to announce our first project with Potegowo Mashav Sp Z OO and reiterate our commitment to bring sustainable green electrons to the Polish grid.

“Poland’s wind industry is vibrant and will continue to thrive, as the upcoming auctions offer promising opportunities to continue supporting the country’s National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) on its path towards decarbonization.”

GE to supply 81 turbines for the project

For the wind project, GE will supply 81 of its 2MW onshore wind turbines, which will be divided into four sub-projects: Biecino, with five units being installed, Karzcino and Wrzescie with 13 units, Gluszynko with 20 units and Malechowo with 43 units.

When fully installed, the wind project could help save up to 480,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

The American company will manufacture all the turbines at its German facility of Salzbergen and after installing, it has agreed to provide five-year full services, including data-driven insights, expert recommendations, and advanced field services.

Mashav Energia CEO Tomer Eizenberg said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to build one of the largest wind farms in Poland, which would not have been possible without our partners at GE Renewable Energy.

“This is a significant milestone in our wind farm investment program, having won the Polish government tender in November 2018 for the supply of 220 MW of wind generated energy to the Polish electricity network.”

The wind project is supported by the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and is claimed to be the first renewables investment in Poland in the past three years.