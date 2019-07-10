The contract is the first order in the country for the company's Cypress platform, its largest onshore wind turbine

Image: GE to supply 5MW turbines for Turkish wind farm. Photo: Courtesy of General Electric.

GE Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of GE, has secured an order from Borusan EnBW Enerji to supply 27 of its Cypress 5.XMW units for the 138MW Saros project in Turkey.

As per GE, this is the first order in the country for the company’s Cypress platform, its largest onshore wind turbine.

Borusan EnBW Enerji general manager Mehmet Acarla said: “We are determined to realize our vision of harnessing the renewable energy resources of our country and becoming the industry leader in wind energy. Our Saros WPP project is an expression of this commitment.

“Saros WPP, which we will be investing a total of 190 million USD, will have an installed capacity of 138 MW and an annual production of 530 GWh. The energy demand of 190,000 households will be met and 297,000 tons of carbon emissions will be prevented. We are happy and proud to bring such a facility to our country.”

The wind farm will generate enough electricity to power 190,000 homes in the country. Borusan EnBW Enerji will operate the wind farm. The supply contract also includes 10-year service agreement from GE.

GE will use two-piece blade for the wind farm

The Cypress’ two-pieces blade will be produced by GE’s subsidiary LM Wind Power at its site in Bergama, Izmir, Turkey. Towers for the wind turbines will also be produced in the country.

Recently, the company announced an investment of another $30m (£24m) to expand its facility and recruit 300 new employees.

GE Onshore Wind, Middle East, North Africa & Turkey President & CEO Manar Al-Moneef said: “Borusan EnBW Enerji is one of the biggest investors in wind energy in Turkey, and we are thrilled to be working together and help our customer reach its renewable energy goals. GE is very proud to bring additional wind energy and to invest in localization and job creation to contribute to the development of renewable industry in Turkey.

“Our goal is to help our customers drive energy costs down every day, and our Cypress platform is ideally suited to make the best use of the country’s wind speed and landscape.”

Last month, the American company partnered with UK’s Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult to test its 12MW Haliade-X offshore wind turbine. The company announced an investment of £15m in research and development and testing activities for Haliade-X.