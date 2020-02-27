Under the contract, GE Renewable Energy will be responsible for the supply and installation of 112 units of its 2.7MW wind turbines

GE Renewable Energy to supply wind turbines for 300MW Sitac Kabini wind farm in India. (Credit: GENERAL ELECTRIC.)

GE Renewable Energy has secured an order from EDF-SITAC joint venture to supply wind turbines for the 300MW Sitac Kabini wind project in Gujarat, India.

The wind farm is being developed by a joint venture between EDF Renewables and its partner company Sitac Group.

Under the contract, GE Renewable Energy will be responsible for the supply and installation of 112 units of its 2.7MW wind turbines along with 132m rotor.

The installation and commissioning of the wind turbines are scheduled to be completed over the next year.

The firm said that the Sitac Kabini project is expected to generate enough electricity to meet the annual power requirements of over 1.3 million people in the country.

GE Renewable Energy South Asia and ASEAN onshore wind business regional leader Gilan Sabatier said: “Together, we are aiming at growing Gujarat’s and India’s renewable energy capacity. We are now focused on making this project a success for our customer and we look forward to seeing our first 2.7 MW turbines up and running on site very soon.

“With one of the largest rotors available in India to date, these turbines are perfectly suited for the country’s wind conditions.”

The joint venture companies have secured a 25-year PPA for the project

Previously, the joint venture companies have secured a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the wind project in a competitive bidding process conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

SECI is a public sector company under the administrative control of India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

GE stated that the wind turbines are suited for Gujarat’s wind speed regime and are been designed mainly at the firm’s Technology Centre located in Bangalore.

