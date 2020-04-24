The company will be responsible to provide service to 122 units of the GE 1.56-82.5 wind turbines installed in 11 wind farms that are managed by Longroad Energy

GE Renewable Energy signs 10-year FSA for 183MW Idaho Wind Partners wind farms. (Credit: GENERAL ELECTRIC.)

GE Renewable Energy has secured a ten-year full-service agreement (FSA) for the 183MW Idaho Wind Partners wind farms located near Twin Falls, Idaho.

DIF Capital Partners, an independent infrastructure fund manager, has awarded the contract.

Under the agreement, GE Renewable Energy will be responsible to provide service to 122 units of the GE 1.56-82.5 wind turbines installed in 11 wind farms that are managed by Longroad Energy.

GE will provide digital services for the wind farms

GE Renewable Energy digital services CEO Anne McEntee said: “This agreement demonstrates GE’s strong performance with Idaho Wind Partners through our previous planned servicing agreement, with turbines achieving 99+% availability since commissioning. We look forward to continuing to work with DIF and Longroad Energy on this project.”

As per the terms of the contract, GE will provide digital services, including PowerUp, Enterprise SCADA, and Digital Plan of the Day.

PowerUp is GE’s proprietary controls and performance optimization software, while Enterprise SCADA is a operating system that offers real-time visibility, communications and control.

Developed to gather and analyze high performance wind power metrics and analytics, Digital Plan of the Day is a field service management tool that increases field engineers’ productivity and fleet efficiencies.

DIF Capital Partners North America asset management head David Lau said: “We have been very satisfied with GE’s strong performance to date and are delighted to continue our relationship. Thanks to our strong partners, Idaho Wind Partners is certainly a well performing project in our portfolio.”

GE Renewable Energy provides digitally-enabled service for renewable assets, monitoring and maintaining over 15,000 wind turbines all over the world.

Recently, the firm has secured a contract from Phuong Mai Wind Power to supply 11 of its 2.4MW-116 turbines for the Phuong Mai 1 wind farm in Vietnam.