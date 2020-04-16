The Phuong Mai 1 wind farm is expected to come online in the first half of next year and will be powered by GE’s 2.4MW-116 turbines

GE to supply turbines for a wind farm in Vietnam. (Credit: Unsplash/Andrew Schultz.)

GE Renewable Energy has been selected by Phuong Mai Wind Power to supply 11 of its 2.4MW-116 turbines for the Phuong Mai 1 wind farm in Vietnam.

Phuong Mai Wind Power is owned by Truong Thanh Development and Construction Investment Joint Stock Company and Hanoi Construction – Industrial Investment.

Under the contract, GE Renewable Energy will also provide technical advisory service for the wind farm.

GE Renewable Energy onshore wind business in South Asia and ASEAN regional leader Gilan Sabatier said: “GE has always been an important player in helping Vietnam meet its energy needs. The Phuong Mai 1 project illustrates our continuous commitment to bringing customized solutions to our customers and meeting their specific project requirements.

“We are thrilled to be able to contribute to Vietnam’s energy transition and to continue supporting the local communities in doing so.”

Phuong Mai 1 wind farm is expected to begin operations in first half of 2021

To find suitable solution for the prevailing site environment, GE worked with various stakeholders like civil and electrical consultants and the client’s in-house construction teams.

To be located in Binh Dinh province, the Phuong Mai 1 wind farm is expected to begin generating energy in the first half of next year.

Deconnin JSC Deputy director Nguyen Duy Hung said: “We are excited to form the first partnership with a competent and reliable player in the industry like GE. We appreciate GE’s immediate response and commitment to this project.

“The contract is a result of just three months of contract discussion. We expect the project will come into operation earlier than scheduled.”

In February, GE Renewable Energy received an order to supply wind turbines for the 300MW Sitac Kabini wind project in Gujarat, India.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for the supply and installation of 112 units of its 2.7MW wind turbines for the project.