The Taza wind farm is part of Morocco’s energy strategy. (Credit: TeeFarm from Pixabay)

GE Renewable Energy has been selected to supply turbines to the 87-MW Taza wind farm which is being built in Morocco by EDF RE and Mitsui & Co.

Under the contract, the company will be delivering 27 units of its 3.2MW-85 turbines for the project that will be located near Taza, in the North of Morocco.

The Taza wind farm is part of Morocco’s energy strategy that aims to generate 52% of the country’s installed electric power from renewable energy sources by 2030.

GE Renewable Energy’s onshore wind MENAT regional leader Manar al-Moneef said: “Morocco, which has a great potential for wind energy and has been an early mover in the journey toward renewable energy integration, has achieved great progress toward its renewable energy targets.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with EDF and Mitsui & Co., Ltd and to reinforce our position in the country.”

The Taza wind farm is expected to begin operations at the beginning of 2022.

Once operational, it is expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 350,000 homes and saving up to 200,000 tonnes of CO2.

GE Renewable Energy has already built 200MW capacity at the Akhfenir wind farm in Morocco. The wind farm has been operating since 2014.

Recently, the company has won a turbine supply contract for 157MW of wind farms in Burgenland region in Austria.

The contract includes deliver y of 30 units of its Cypress platform onshore wind turbine with a rotor diameter of 158m for the repowering project.

GE Renewable Energy claims to have installed more than 400GW of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90% of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions.

The company employs 40,000 employees in more than 80 countries.