GE wins supply order to replace power generation units at a Russian power plant. (Credit: General Electric.)

General Electric (GE) has secured an order to supply its 9HA.02 gas turbine and related equipment for the Zainskaya State District Power Plant (SDPP), located in Zainsk, Tatarstan Republic, Russia.

The other equipment that the American equipment-maker will supply include the STF-D650 steam turbine, one triple pressure with RH Heat Recovery Steam Generator and H78 and A78 generators.

The new combined cycle power plant at Zainskaya SDPP will be designed and built by Turkish engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company ENKA, under a contract secured from JSC Tatenergo in July.

Originally built in the 1960s, the Zainskaya SDPP is considered to be one of the largest combined heat and power plants in the country with 2.2GW of capacity.

The plant is claimed to generate nearly 25% of the power consumed in Tatarstan.

The replacement of plant’s outdated steam units with the latest 9HA gas turbines from GE is expected to increase the plant’s efficiency, while reducing both the natural gas consumption and emissions.

The project will include a gas turbine plant with an electricity generation capacity of 577MW, a steam turbine plant with a capacity of 281MW along with booster compressor station with a gas purification unit, a heat recovery steam generator and auxiliaries for cogeneration.

GE Gas Power Europe vice president Michael Rechsteiner said: “We are pleased to participate alongside industry leaders Tatenergo and ENKA in the development of energy infrastructure in Tatarstan, one of Russia’s most rapidly growing and technologically advanced areas.

“In recent years, GE has successfully implemented a range of complex energy projects in the region, and today the modernization of Zainskaya SDPP represents another opportunity to use our global experience and deep technological expertise to enhance the efficiency of Tatarstan’s energy sector and, as a consequence improve quality of people’s lives.”

