GE to supply turbines for two power plants in Taiwan. (Credit: General Electric.)

General Electric (GE) has been selected by Taiwan Power Company (TPC) to supply turbines for the 6.5GW Hsinta and Taichung combined cycle power plants in Taiwan.

For the contract, the company will work with its local partner CTCI to engineer, manufacture and commission the combined cycle power plants, which are expected to begin operations in phases from 2024.

The project includes a total of five new generating units, with three units to be installed at Hsinta Power Plant with 3.9GW installed capacity and two units with 2.6GW capacity to be installed at Taichung Power Plant.

General Electric Gas Power Asia president and CEO Ramesh Singaram said: “Building on a proven track record of delivering and commissioning projects in Taiwan, GE is proud to support Taiwan Power Company in their energy transition program to increase electricity production capacity with more efficient technologies, and bring fast, flexible power to Taiwan.”

GE will supply 10 of its 7HA.03 gas turbines for the plants

Under the contract, GE will supply its latest gas turbine technology, the 7HA.03, along with steam turbine, generators and heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) for both the sites.

It will supply 10 of the 7HA.03 gas turbines, 5 steam turbines, 15 generators, 10 HRSGs and additional balance of plant equipment as part of the project scope.

The new power generating units are expected to gradually replace the existing coal-fired units, in-line with Taiwan’s Renewable Energy Development Act (REDA) energy policy which aims to increase the gas-fired power ratio to 50% by year 2025.

CTCI chairman Michael Yang said: “We are pleased to be part of the government’s effort to bring cleaner energy. The result is also a recognition of CTCI Corporation and GE’s proven track records in the power industry.”

