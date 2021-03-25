The Pulau Indah power plant will feature GE’s 9HA.01 gas turbine, an STF-D650 steam turbine, a W88 generator and OT HRSG

Rendering 9HA CCPP. (Credit: GE)

GE has received an order to provide power generation equipment for the 1,200MW Pulau Indah Power Plant, located in Selangor, Malaysia.

The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) consortium comprising Posco Engineering & Construction (POSCO), Mitsubishi Corporation and PEC Powercon has placed the order.

The Pulau Indah power facility is planned to be powered by GE’s HA technology, and comprise a two-block combined cycle power plant.

GE will supply two blocks of 600MW, including a GE 9HA.01 gas turbine, an STF-D650 steam turbine, a W88 generator and a Once Through Heat Recovery Steam Generator (OT HRSG).

Also, the company has reached an agreement with PIPP, a Special Purpose Vehicle led by Worldwide Holdings Berhad and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), to provide maintenance services for a period of 21 years.

The works include capital parts, major inspections on the 9HA.01 gas turbines, along with technical advisory services, and repairs.

GE Gas Power Asia president and CEO Ramesh Singaram said: “We are proud to be a part of this exciting project. We bring more than 80 years of equipment production for gas power plants to Pulau Indah Power Plant project.

“The 9HA gas turbine at its core was engineered from the ground up to be extremely efficient and flexible to help lower emissions.

“This includes high ramp rates and fast start up times to meet fluctuating demand, and the capability to burn up to 50% by volume of hydrogen when blended with natural gas. We see continued efficiency gains in the years to come.”

GE said that its OT HRSG technology enables advanced water-steam cycles delivering higher combined cycle efficiency.

The company’s integrated Mark VIe Distributed Control System (DCS) will improve the asset visibility, reliability, and availability while reducing operating and maintenance costs.

Mark Vle is aid to provides a single source of quality, time-coherent data at the controller and plant level to enable plant operators understand and adjust the plant operations in real-time.

Furthermore, the government of Malaysia targets 45% CO2 emissions reduction target by 2030 across important industries, under its Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC) Plan.

Pulau Indah Power Plant executive director Datin Paduka Norazlina Zakaria said: “Malaysia in particularly the state of Selangor has seen massive economic development, urbanization and population growth in the last three decades, which have been major drivers for its increasing demand for energy, although accompanied with increasing greenhouse gas emissions.

“It was crucial for us to select a highly efficient technology, like GE’s 9HA.01, to help reduce the amount of fuel used to generate electricity, and working with GE to provide services and cost-effective performance improvements on the power generation equipment will help us achieve our goals.”