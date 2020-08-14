Fugro will carry out geotechnical site investigation solutions that include an UXO site clearance survey and a seabed cone penetration test (CPT) investigation

Fugro secures contract for Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm. (Credit: Fugro.)

Dutch geo-data specialist Fugro has secured a site investigation contract for CrossWind’s 759MW Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea.

The CrossWind consortium, is a joint venture between the Netherlands oil and gas company, Shell and Eneco, a Dutch power company.

Under the contract, Fugro will carry out geotechnical site investigation solutions that include an unexploded ordnance (UXO) site clearance survey and a seabed cone penetration test (CPT) investigation.

Fugro vessel Atlantis Dweller will mobilise the seabed SEACALF Mk V DeepDrive CPT system for the fieldwork upon clearing the sites. The work is planned to commence this month with completion by end of September.

Hollandse Kust wind farm is scheduled to commence operations by 2023

Fugro commercial manager Sven Plasman said: “We are pleased that our proven track record on previous projects for Shell and Eneco, and our deep knowledge of offshore wind farm developments have led to another major contract award using the efficiency and safety of our seabed site investigation solutions such as the SEACALF Mk V DeepDrive CPT system.”

The wind farm, which is located 18.5km off the Dutch coast near the town of Egmond aan Zee, is scheduled to commence operations by 2023, generating at least 3.3TWh per year.

CrossWind project director Tjalling de Bruin said: “We are looking forward to working with Fugro to execute our first offshore activities safely and in good health during these extraordinary times.

“With a signed contract in place and the site investigation team mobilising, the work is progressing well to deliver clean energy by 2023.”

In June this year, Fugro mobilised two vessels off the coast of New York to perform a large-scale site characterisation programme for the 880MW Sunrise Wind offshore wind project.

Under the contract, the company is also responsible for acquisition of the data for cable corridor selection and turbine foundation design and installation.