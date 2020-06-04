The programme will include acquisition and analysis of integrated geotechnical and geophysical data to support multiple phases of the project

Fugro begins site characterization program at 880MW Sunrise Wind offshore wind. (Credit: Pixabay/Julia Schwab)

Dutch geo-data specialist, Fugro has commenced a site characterisation programme for the 880MW Sunrise Wind offshore wind project located off the coast of New York.

The firm has mobilised two vessels to carry out the 4-month operation that will involve acquisition and analysis of integrated geotechnical and geophysical data to support multiple phases of the project.

Fugro will also acquire the data for cable corridor selection and turbine foundation design and installation.

It is managing the operation from its US Centre of Expertise for Renewable Projects in Norfolk, Virginia.

Additionally, the firm is using a number of proprietary technologies, including Back2Base, for project efficiencies.

Back2Base is developed to enable the remote transfer of large datasets from offshore vessels to onshore processing facilities for near-real-time ground modelling through web application.

Apart from streamlining schedules and lowering costs, the digital innovations will also help Fugro meet its aim of reduce carbon emissions by decreasing the time required offshore.

The technologies are said to allow surveys to be optimised into a single work season rather than two.

Fugro Americas Group director Ed Saade said: “We are pleased to continue with Ørsted and Eversource on the Sunrise Wind development this year.

“Working collaboratively with our clients in the offshore wind market has allowed Fugro to continuously introduce new innovations, tools and efficiencies that benefit our shared projects and sustainability aspirations.”

The wind farm is scheduled to commence operations in May 2024

The Sunrise Wind project, to be located 48km east of Montauk Point of Long Island, New York, is being developed by a joint venture of Ørsted and Eversource Energy.

It is expected to feature SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines that will be supplied by Siemens Gamesa.

The construction work on the project is scheduled to begin in 2022 and the operations planned to commence in May 2024.