Ørsted and Eversource have placed a conditional order with Siemens Gamesa to supply wind turbines for three offshore wind farms, after winning the bids in the US states

Image: Siemens Gamesa wins conditional order to supply turbines for US offshore wind. Photo: Courtesy of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

Spanish wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa has received a conditional order from Ørsted and Eversource to supply offshore turbines with 1.7GW capacity.

If the order is confirmed, Siemens Gamesa will supply turbines for three offshore wind farms including the 880MW Sunrise Wind project, the 704MW Revolution Wind project and the 130MW South Fork project.

The order includes supply, delivery and installation of SG 8.0-167 DD wind turbines in federal waters off the northeastern coast of the US. The orders are subject to the final investment decision of Ørsted and Eversource on the projects.

Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit CEO Andreas Nauen said: “An order of this size is a testament to the confidence which Ørsted and Eversource place in Siemens Gamesa. Delivering clean energy for generations to come – now on a large-scale basis in the U.S. offshore market – is a goal we are proud to share with Ørsted and Eversource.

“We are committed to doing so safely and with a strong focus on reducing the Levelized Cost of Energy from offshore wind in this rapidly developing market.”

Siemens Gamese secures its largest offshore wind project in the US

As per Siemens Gamesa, the order for the 880MW Sunrise Wind project will be its largest offshore wind project in the US. Ørsted and Eversource selected Siemens Gamesa, after they were awarded the project by the New York State.

For the project, which could be operational by 2024, the company will supply its SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines, which are expected to be located about 50km off of Montauk Point in New York.

The second order includes the 704MW Revolution Wind offshore project, which will be located 24km off the coast of Rhode Island. The project could come online by 2023 and Siemens Gamesa will also supply its SG 8.0-167 DD turbines for it. Once operational, Revolution Wind will deliver power to Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The third order is the 130MW South Fork offshore wind power project, which will be located 56km off of Long Island, New York, which is expected to be online by the end of 2022. This project will deliver clean energy to the Long Island Power Authority.

Ørsted EPC executive vice president Anders Lindberg said: “We had already secured a US construction pipeline of almost one gigawatt before the end of 2018 and have been looking into further growth in the US offshore wind market.

“We saw an opportunity to secure a bigger turbine volume early in order to gain economies of scale, and Siemens Gamesa was able to provide an attractive offering for this large volume.”