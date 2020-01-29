Under the contract, Fugro will conduct a geotechnical study to support the design and installation phases of the Apsara Mini Phase 1A development

Fugro secures geotechnical contract for KrisEnergy’s Apsara oil field in Asia. (Credit: Pixabay/C Morrison)

Dutch geo-data specialist Fugro has been awarded a geotechnical contract by KrisEnergy for the Apsara oil field in Block A, offshore Cambodia.

The Apsara field lies over the Khmer Basina, a geological basin in the Gulf of Thailand that is yet to produce any hydrocarbons to date.

As per the terms of the contract, Fugro will conduct a geotechnical study to support the design and installation phases of the Apsara Mini Phase 1A development.

Fugro Asia Pacific Region business line director Jerry Paisley said: “It is a pleasure to return to Cambodia, where our involvement in the Block A exploration goes back to 2006, when we supported the drilling of the initial exploration wells.

“KrisEnergy has been our valued client since their establishment in 2009 and part of our success is owed to our unique ‘Triple A’ approach, where we acquire, analyse and advise on Geo-data across the full project life cycle”.

Work will be performed using the Fugro Mariner

Fugro will complete the work using its drillship called Fugro Mariner and the work includes shallow gas pilot-hole drilling, and geotechnical sample boreholes and cone penetration tests.

KrisEnergy Group holds a 95% stake in Cambodia Block A, which contains the Apsara oil field, while the remaining 5% stake is owned by the Cambodian government.

KrisEnergy senior geophysicist Vladimir Lavien said: “This site investigation will be yet another milestone in the 2020 realisation of the Apsara oil field.

“We’ve already completed our geophysical surveys, and Fugro’s geotechnical investigation will provide the final set of geomechanical information needed to derisk the design, installation and operation of our project.”

In December last year, KrisEnergy, an independent upstream oil and gas company, had announced that the first steel for the minimum facilities wellhead platform (mini-platform) for the offshore Apsara oil field in Cambodia was cut at Profab’s facility in Indonesia.