Canadian petroleum exploration company Frontera Energy has discovered 27.2-degree API light crude oil at the Tui-1 exploration well on the Perico block in Ecuador.

The company owns 50% of the exploration block, together with Latin American oil and gas company GeoPark and serves as the operator.

Frontera has spud Tui-1 in the southern portion of the Perico block, as the second exploration well, around 7km away from the first, Jandaya-1 exploration well.

It has drilled the well to a total depth of 10,975ft (3,345m) and encountered a total of 125ft of net pay across seven hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs.

The seven reservoirs include Hollin, Basal Tena, T and U Sandstones, and Limestones B, A and M2.

Following initial production tests for two days, the Basal Tena formation is found producing an aggregate of 1,200bbls/d of 27.2-degree API light crude oil with 5.2% current water cut, said the company.

Frontera chief executive officer Orlando Cabrales said: “We are excited to announce a second consecutive light crude oil discovery at the Perico block in Ecuador, this time at the Tui-1 exploration well.

“Tui-1 well results add to our recent exploration success at Jandaya-1 and increases current gross production to approximately 2,000 boe/d1 from the Perico block.

“Tui-1 and Jandaya -1 production is among the first from acreage awarded during Ecuador’s 2019 Intracampos Bid Round and we are thankful for the support we’ve received from the Government of Ecuador and the communities near the well-sites.”

Frontera is planning to obtain necessary permits from the authorities to progress with a long-term test at the Tui-1 exploration well for at least six months or more, if approved.

Additional appraisal activities will be conducted in the near future to confirm size and mid- to long-term production levels for the multiple potential formations.

Earlier this year, the company and its partner GeoPark, have made a hydrocarbon discovery at the Jandaya-1 exploration well in the Perico block.