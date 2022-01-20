The well, which was drilled to a total depth of 10,975ft, encountered a total of 78ft vertical depth of potential hydrocarbon bearing reservoir in three formations

Fronterra has announced hydrocarbon discovery on Perico block in Ecuador. (Credit: Anita starzycka from Pixabay)

Frontera Energy, along with its partner GeoPark, has made a hydrocarbon discovery at the Jandaya-1 exploration well on the Perico block in Ecuador.

Last December, the well was spud to evaluate an exploration prospect in the northeastern portion of the block.

The well, which was drilled to a total depth of 10,975ft, encountered a total of 78ft vertical depth of potential hydrocarbon bearing reservoir in three formations.

During the initial 24-hour test average flow rate for the Lower Hollin formation, the well witnessed a average flow rate of around 750bbls/d and 1,000kcf/d of gas for a total of 925 boe/d with an average water cut of 17%.

The companies aim to complete well clean up and additional flow testing in two other zones in the coming weeks.

Upon receiving approval from authorities, Frontera is planning to conduct a long term test for at least six months or a longer period of time.

To secure a production environmental licence, the co-venturers will parallelly prepare the environmental impact assessment.

To confirm size and mid- to long-term production levels, the companies will also conduct additional appraisal activities in the near future.

Frontera CEO Orlando Cabrales said: “We are pleased to announce a discovery at the Jandaya-1 exploration well. Jandaya-1 is Frontera’s first operated well in Ecuador and the first well drilled on acreage awarded during Ecuador’s 2019 Intracampos Bid Round.

“Thanks to strong support from the Government of Ecuador and the communities near the well-site, Jandaya-1 was drilled, completed and tested on-time and per our expectations.”

In February this year, Frontera is planning to spud the Tui-1 exploration well in the southern portion of the Perico block.

Located around 6km from the Jandaya-1 well, the Tui-1 exploration well is anticipated to be drilled to a total depth of around 10,972ft.

Frontera has around 16,700 net acres in the Perico and Espejo exploration blocks in Ecuador.