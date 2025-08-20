Magallanes Renovables is preparing to deploy the world’s first tidal energy array.

As the world grapples with the pressing need to transition to sustainable energy sources, the immense power of our oceans offers a promising solution. Wave and tidal energy, harnessed from the natural rhythms and movements of seawater, represent untapped and renewable energy sources that could significantly contribute to reducing global carbon emissions. These technologies are at the forefront of the blue energy revolution, providing clean, predictable, and reliable power.

In recent years, significant advancements have been made in wave and tidal energy technologies, driven by a combination of innovation, government support, and increasing environmental awareness. Pioneering projects around the globe are demonstrating the viability and potential of these energy sources, leading to a burgeoning industry poised to play a key role in the global energy landscape.

One notable development is a new report from LUT University Finland, highlighting the pivotal role of wave energy in achieving a cost-effective net-zero energy system. According to the research findings, the UK should aim to harness 27GW of wave energy to realise this ambitious goal. This report coincides with a significant milestone for Swedish developer CorPower, who recently announced the successful commissioning of its first full-scale wave energy device.

The report from LUT University delved into various scenarios for the UK and Ireland to transition to a 100% renewable energy system by 2050. Among these scenarios, one stood out: harnessing 27GW of wave energy capacity. This capacity is deemed essential to meet the burgeoning electricity demands projected to triple by 2050 while ensuring the lowest cost for a net-zero energy system.

CorPower Ocean’s breakthrough, marked by the successful deployment of its C4 machine off the coast of northern Portugal, addresses historical challenges faced by wave energy technologies, including survivability in storm conditions and efficient power generation in normal sea states. Richard Arnold, Marine Energy Council Policy Director, commented, “CorPower Ocean’s commercial-scale breakthroughs in Portugal demonstrate that wave energy is ready to realise its crucial role in a secure and cost-effective transition to net zero.” This sentiment is echoed by the LUT University report, which reinforces the importance of wave energy in the UK’s energy transition.

The Marine Energy Council advocates for consistent support and ambitious targets, urging at least 300MW of wave energy deployment by 2035. This call comes in the wake of the organisation’s recent testimony to the UK Government’s Energy Security and Net Zero Select Committee, emphasising the opportunity to embed UK content in marine energy projects.

Anders Jansson, Head of Business Development at CorPower Ocean, hailed the recent progress as an inflection point for wave energy, signalling its readiness for widescale adoption. “We’ve taken giant leaps in recent years to prove wave energy technology at a commercial scale. Our latest progression marks a crucial milestone for the sector, addressing the two major obstacles which have hampered commercial adoption to date – survivability and efficient power generation in normal ocean conditions,” he said.

LUT University’s research underscores the economic attractiveness of wave power for the entire energy system. The report emphasises the need for a comprehensive renewable energy mix, including wind, solar, wave, tidal, geothermal, biomass, and hydropower, to achieve 100% renewable energy. Researchers believe a fossil-nuclear approach with less sustainability and higher costs can be avoided.

Tidal energy

Transitioning to tidal energy, Inyanga Marine Energy Group and Verdant Morlais Ltd (VML) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a 4.9MW tidal stream energy project at Morlais in Wales. This project is part of the largest consented tidal energy scheme in Europe.

The new project will be located near Inyanga’s 10MW project, which was awarded through the UK Government’s ‘Contracts for Difference’ Allocation Round 5 in September 2023. Inyanga will use its patented HydroWing tidal stream technology for this initiative. VML, a joint venture between Verdant Power, Inc. and Duggan Brothers Contractors Ltd, also secured a 4.9MW tidal project at Morlais in the same allocation round.

Joe Klein, VML Board Director, commented: “Verdant Morlais is delighted to announce this new partnership with Inyanga Marine Energy Group. Connected to the national grid and with all necessary infrastructure provided, the Morlais demonstration site is unique worldwide and represents a significant opportunity for the tidal energy industry in general. We are looking forward to deploying the first 4.9MW phase of our commercial project at Morlais, with buildout of an additional 25MW to follow.”

Inyanga Marine Energy Group will provide a full Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation solution for VML’s 4.9MW project, along with a long-term Operations and Maintenance contract.

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, said, “This new partnership allows us to explore economies of scale and creates a clear commercial path for our project. Collaboration unlocks exciting new opportunities for innovation and cost reduction, potentially accelerating development of the tidal energy industry.”

Andy Billcliff, Chief Executive of Menter Môn Morlais Limited, which manages the Morlais tidal energy site, added: “We are thrilled to see this innovative partnership between two of the tidal energy companies awarded projects in the latest ‘Contracts for Difference’ round. By combining forces and unleashing economies of scale as well as the power of collaborative thinking, we expect to see an impact on the overall success of the Morlais project, helping to establish the commercial viability of tidal energy as a clean, renewable energy.”

Additionally, Ocean Kinetics and Green Marine (UK) formed a Joint Venture Partnership to decommission OpenHydro’s tidal turbine energy platform in the Orkney Islands. The decommissioning work at EMEC’s Fall of Warness test site involves removing the steel superstructure installed in 2006. EMEC awarded the contract in April.

The OpenHydro test rig included two steel piles drilled and grouted into the seabed, with a steel superstructure attached to the piles. The tidal turbine was previously fixed to the piles using two steel collars and operated with two 15-tonne hydraulic winches. The decommissioning involves removing the superstructure, cutting the piles with diamond wire, and disconnecting cables. Ocean Kinetics is providing divers, riggers, welders, and ROV services, while Green Marine is handling offshore management, using the Green Isle vessel and providing moorings and cable operations expertise. Both companies are sharing responsibilities for operational engineering, cutting, and heavy lifting.

The OpenHydro superstructure has been dismantled into smaller components for removal. Green Marine Operations Manager Terry Norquay stated that the topside infrastructure has been removed, and work is progressing to pile removal and cable termination.

“The OpenHydro project has demanded a strong understanding of operations within harsh marine environments combined with solid preparation and execution,” Norquay said. “While Green Marine and Ocean Kinetics offer a broad range of marine services, this particular job demonstrates the turnkey solution we offer specifically for subsea superstructure removal projects. By combining our respective expertise, we are able to deliver all manner of EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation) contracts. There are few operators in the UK who can match us for experience, reliability and cost efficiency.”

The work is being conducted during Neap tides, with water speeds approaching 6 knots. Engineering teams aim to capitalise on slack tide windows, when water speeds drop to 0.5 meters per second.

Ocean Kinetics Marine Projects Manager Roger Goudie said: “This project cements Ocean Kinetic’s status as a leader of offshore decommissioning works. Our experienced rope-access-trained decommissioning team have worked alongside the Green Marine crew to safely deconstruct the topside structures and prepare the piles for removal. We have also had our dive team working onsite, which proves the skills offered by Ocean Kinetic,s given the tidal nature of the site.”

To complete the project, the Green Isle will be spread moored in a four-point configuration to remain stationary and allow safe diver operations. The seabed must be returned to its original condition, requiring cutting each pile foundation flush to the seabed with diamond wire cutting machines.

OpenHydro was the first developer to use the Fall of Warness tidal test site in 2006. The device was the first tidal turbine to be grid-connected in Scotland and the first to generate electricity to the national grid in the UK.

Meanwhile, ocean energy developer Minesto and Faroese utility company Sev have renewed and updated their power purchase agreement (PPA), highlighting the importance of tidal energy in the Faroe Islands’ move towards a 100% renewable energy system. Originally signed in 2020, the PPA has been extended for another two years following approval from the Faroese Energy Agency (Orka). The agreement includes an adjusted electricity price to better reflect the overall value of tidal energy.

The renewed PPA pertains to the capacity of three tidal power plants located in Vestmanna. This extension continues the world’s first off-taker relationship for energy produced by Minesto’s tidal energy technology. Dr. Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto, commented: “The updated PPA is on a price level that underlines the value of tidal energy in the energy mix in the Faroe Islands.”

Terji Nielsen, Head of R&D at Sev, added: “We are pleased to sign a renewed power purchase agreement with Minesto at this point. We are very hopeful that tidal energy will play a vital role in the future energy mix in the Faroe Islands and in our efforts to reach 100% sustainable electricity generation by 2030.”

In May, Minesto announced it had reached a significant milestone with its tidal kite Dragon 12, marking three months of uninterrupted testing since its installation in February 2024. The Dragon 12 has been reliably connected to the grid and is performing as anticipated at its site in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands. This period also sees the operation of an array of tidal kites, including the 1.2MW Dragon 12 and a 100kW Dragon 4, providing crucial production data for future array expansions.

Tidal barrage

A flythrough video has unveiled the ambitious vision for the world’s largest tidal scheme on the River Mersey in the UK. The reveal comes in the wake of a significant decision by Mayor Steve Rotheram and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority to advance the Mersey Tidal Power project into the formal planning phase.

The proposed tidal barrage between the Wirral and Liverpool has been earmarked as the preferred option for the Mersey Tidal Power project.

In a meeting held on Friday, March 15, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority voted to initiate the formal planning process by drafting a scoping opinion, marking a crucial step towards realising the tidal power scheme. If realised, it could potentially generate clean energy for 120 years and create numerous employment opportunities in both construction and operation phases.

“The River Mersey has been the lifeblood of our region’s fortunes for centuries – and it has an even more vital role to play in our future. Where our area was once a leader in the First Industrial Revolution, we now have an opportunity to seize our chance to become a leader in the Green Industrial Revolution,” said Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region. “Mersey Tidal Power has the potential to generate clean, predictable energy for 120 years, create thousands of green jobs and apprenticeships – and all but seal our area’s status as Britain’s Renewable Energy Coast. Beyond the banks of the River Mersey, this is a national infrastructure asset that could position the UK as a global leader in the renewables race and help to turbocharge our net zero ambitions.

“We are under no illusions, we know there are still significant technical and financial challenges to overcome, but the plans we’ve agreed mark a huge step on our journey to bringing Mersey Tidal Power to life. Quite simply, the case for tidal has never been clearer – both for our economy and our planet.”

The proposed barrage not only promises to revolutionise the region’s energy landscape but also offers additional benefits such as facilitating a cycling and pedestrian route over the river and bolstering defences against future flooding risks exacerbated by climate change

Over the past three years, the authority has conducted extensive technical groundwork to outline the scheme’s scope, which could be up and running within a decade, playing a huge role in the region’s push to be net-zero carbon by 2040.

Councillor David Baines, Portfolio Holder for Net Zero and Air Quality, highlighted the significance of harnessing the River Mersey’s potential, emphasising its role in diversifying the region’s clean energy mix and fostering economic resilience.

“Existing strengths in wind and solar power and emerging strengths in hydrogen mean that our city region is already leading the way in developing a cleaner and greener economy. Harnessing the power of the River Mersey to generate green and predictable energy for the next 100 years and more would be an incredible addition to our clean energy mix. We need to ensure we are extremely aware of our sensitive local ecology but just reaching this stage in the Mersey Tidal Power project has taken a huge amount of hard work allied with vision and would be a big step towards it becoming a reality,” Baines said.

Prior to the scoping opinion being submitted, the Combined Authority will now carry out a period of engagement, regionally and nationally, with stakeholders. Once the scoping opinion is received, the CA will hold formal consultations across communities and stakeholder groups.

The scoping opinion will be based on the creation of a barrage across the river. The report to the CA notes that a barrage option would be less expensive than a lagoon, requiring less material and lower levels of government support.

Submitting a scoping opinion is the first step towards preparing a Development Control Order (DCO) submission – a process which typically takes two to three years. The scoping opinion submission describes the project and asks the Planning Inspector to advise on the scope and breadth of surveys needed to complete the documents outlining the environmental impact of the scheme.

Tidal energy array

Tadek Ocean Engineering is providing support to Magallanes Renovables, a Spanish tidal energy developer, as it gears up to deploy what has been described as the world’s first tidal energy array.

Magallanes specialises in the advancement and market implementation of floating tidal energy systems. Having clinched two contracts in the CfD allocation rounds, the first venture is the Morlais Demonstration Zone in North Wales. Here, the company is set to deploy two 1.5MW tidal energy platforms, augmenting the previously secured 6MW with an additional 3MW. The second project is slated for EMEC in Scotland, where the company has its UK headquarters, aiming to establish a 1.5MW tidal energy array.

Founded in 2010, Tadek specialises in providing expert consultancy, intricate analysis, engineering solutions, and hands-on project execution for marine, offshore, and subsea endeavours. Services encompass SURF and marine analysis, design of FOW (Floating Offshore Wind) and floating systems, structural design, naval architecture, as well as project engineering and management support.

With a portfolio of 200 plus projects worldwide, Tadek Founder and CEO Rupert Raymond said the firm is currently supporting Magallanes with detailed design involving cables, installation and mooring systems.

“We are thrilled to announce Tadek’s partnership with Magallanes Renovables, supporting one of the world’s most ambitious tidal energy projects,” he said. “Tadek works on projects around the globe with a range of clients from innovative start-up device developers to market-leading oil and renewable companies. Our task with each client is fundamentally the same – to understand the ocean engineering challenge and to develop and deliver considered, practical and precise solutions to enable project success. By providing specialist, focused solutions, we enable clients to make informed decisions, whether for investment or insurance planning or to support the successful implementation of projects and reduce risk and cost.”

Tadek and Magallanes featured at the Marine Energy Wales Conference at Swansea Arena earlier in the year, where delegates heard updates from Morlais, which is managed by social enterprise company Menter Môn.

Magallanes Renovables CEO Alex Marques de Magallanes said most recently, underwater sonar technology was deployed on the firm’s ATIR tidal energy converter, as part of Menter Môn’s Marine Characterisation Research Project (MCRP). The research and development project will support the safe implementation of tidal energy converters in the Morlais Demonstration Zone.

Using technical solutions developed by the Sea Mammal Research Unit at the University of St Andrews, the active sonar was mounted beneath the hull on the Magallanes ATIR tidal energy converter, currently deployed at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney.

“We are proud to be working at the vanguard of the renewable energy sector,” said Marques de Magallanes. “In order to push the boundaries and deploy new, innovative technology, it’s been imperative to build a world-class supply chain, including partners such as Tadek Ocean Engineering, who bring an unparalleled level of expertise – in this case, within marine operations.

“The recent CfD’s for tidal energy projects represent a significant step towards unlocking a new resource at a large scale that will bring a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable future for our communities, our planet, and generations to come. We look forward to discussing the latest technology updates at the Marine Energy Wales Conference in the coming days, as we prepare for our Morlais deployment, which, alongside our Scottish project, is set to make a substantial impact on the renewable energy landscape in the UK.”

Morlais provides infrastructure for tidal energy developers to deploy devices at a commercial scale, backed by €37.6million in grant funds from the EU’s Regional Development.

Located off the northwest coast of Holy Island, Anglesey, the consented area for the installation and commercial demonstration of multiple arrays of tidal energy devices will be suitable for a maximum installed capacity of 240 MW. Once operational, it will be able to provide clean power for more than 180,000 homes.

Earlier this year, the construction of a £24 million substation for the Morlais site was completed after being officially opened by the First Minister of Wales in October 2023. The first turbine deployments are scheduled for 2026.

