Omega Alfa campaign yields substantial resources for Aker BP. Credit: Aker BP.

Aker BP has announced a substantial oil discovery in the Yggdrasil area of the Norwegian North Sea following the completion of the Omega Alfa exploration campaign.

The discovery is estimated to hold recoverable volumes between 96 and 134 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe). This development significantly bolsters the resource potential of the Yggdrasil area, already one of the most prominent field development projects on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The Omega Alfa campaign involved drilling five exploration targets, namely Omega, Alfa, Alfa South, Sigma NE, and Pi. This was executed via a multilateral well situated west of Yggdrasil.

Aker BP CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik said: “Omega Alfa is among the largest commercial discoveries in Norway in a decade. Building on the momentum from the oil discovery at East Frigg in 2023, it marks a major step toward our ambition of producing more than one billion barrels from the Yggdrasil area.

“This is the result of a strong collaborative effort between our own teams and our alliance partners, and a testament to how new exploration methods push the boundaries.”

Initially, in July 2025, Aker BP reported findings of 20 to 40mmboe from two targets. However, further drilling activities have now increased these estimates significantly.

The drilling utilised the Deepsea Stavanger rig, commencing operations in early May. Over three months, 45,000m were drilled, with 40,000m in reservoir sections, setting records for the longest well branches on the Norwegian shelf.

The horizontal drilling methods applied during this campaign allowed for extensive data collection that has reduced subsurface uncertainty. This advancement facilitates rapid progression to concept studies aimed at determining the best tie-back solution to Yggdrasil.

The plan for development and operation (PDO) for Yggdrasil received approval from Norwegian authorities in 2023, with production anticipated to begin in 2027. The field’s current proven resource base is approximately 700mmboe, with aspirations to exceed one billion barrels through ongoing exploration efforts.

The Omega Alfa initiative took place across production licences 873, 873 B, and 1249 under Aker BP’s operatorship.

In licences 873 and 873 B, Aker BP holds a 47.7% stake alongside Equinor (40%) and Orlen Upstream Norway (12.3%). For licence 1249, Aker BP’s share is 38.16% with partners Equinor (32%), Petoro (20%), and Orlen Upstream Norway (9.84%).

In July 2025, Aker BP entered an agreement with Japex Norge, involving asset swaps in the Northern North Sea portfolio in a move to enhance its stake in multiple discoveries.

