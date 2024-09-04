The Tyrving field has been developed through a subsea tie back to the Alvheim FPSO. (Credit: Aker BP)

Aker BP and its partners have started oil production from the Tyrving field, which has been developed with an investment of NOK6bn ($561m) in the Norwegian North Sea.

The Tyrving field, situated in the Alvheim area, is operated by Aker BP with a 61.26% stake. The other stakeholders include Petoro, with a 26.84% interest, and PGNiG Upstream Norway, a subsidiary of ORLEN Group, holding 11.9%.

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy approved the Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) for the Tyrving field in June 2023. The field was initially expected to start production in the first quarter of 2025.

ORLEN Group stated: “Thanks to very good cooperation of Tyrving license partners: Aker BP, Petoro and PGNiG Upstream Norway, as well as other alliance partners and suppliers, it was possible to accelerate the production start, which was scheduled for 2025. The licence partners were also able to complete the project below the original budget.”

The development of the Tyrving field is set to utilise the extended operational life of the Alvheim field, increasing overall production capacity while reducing operating costs and carbon emissions per barrel.

The Tyrving field development involves the drilling of three wells and the installation of two new subsea manifolds. These installations are connected to existing infrastructure at East Kameleon, which is further linked to the Alvheim floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) facility.

The recoverable resources in the Tyrving field are estimated to be around 25 million barrels of oil equivalent. The field is designed to operate with low carbon emissions, estimated to be just 0.3 kg of CO2 per barrel of oil produced.

The Tyrving field consists of three main discoveries, Trell, Trine, and Trell North. These reservoirs are located approximately 2,200m below the seabed within the Heimdal Formation, which is known for its sandstone composition.

The water depth in the area is around 120m.

The Trell discovery, located in production licence 102F, was made in 2014, while the Trine discovery, in production licence 036E, was made in 1973.

In April this year, Aker BP commenced production from the Hanz oil and gas field in the Norwegian North Sea. The field was developed as a tieback to the Ivar Aasen platform, located approximately 15km to the south on the Utsira High.