Pakistani upstream firm Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has announced a gas-condensate discovery following its exploration drilling at the Kharo-1 well in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

The Kharo-1 exploration well was drilled in the Khewari exploration license area in the Khewari Block, located in Khairpur district.

OGDCL holds a 95% working interest in the Khewari Block and is also the operator, with Pakistan’s Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) holding the remaining 5% interest.

The Pakistani oil and gas company executed the drilling and testing operations for the Kharo-1 well using its in-house expertise. The well was drilled to a total depth of 3,762m.

Subsequent testing procedures at the well confirmed 14.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas alongside 93 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate.

The results were attained at a 32/64-inch choke size, under a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,737 pounds per square inch (psi).

OGDCL said that the gas-condensate discovery, which originated from massive sand strata of the Lower Goru Formation, is a result of its diligent and strategic exploration approach.

Also, the discovery can significantly enhance the hydrocarbon reserves of OGDCL and its joint venture partners and contribute to Pakistan’s national energy resources.

In 2021, OGDCL made a gas discovery from its exploratory well Jandran X-04 in Jandran exploration license, located in Barkhan district, Balochistan province.

Using its in-house expertise, the company delineated, drilled, and tested the structure of the well, which was drilled to a total depth of 1,200m into Parh Limestone.

According to the company, the well tested 7.08MMSCFD gas and 0.55bpd condensate.