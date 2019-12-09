According to McDermott, the production of the first liquid from the second train of the Freeport LNG project is a precursor to first cargo

McDermott says Train 2 of Freeport LNG project begins production. Photo: courtesy of Freeport LNG Development, L.P.

McDermott International and its partners have started production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the second train of the Freeport LNG project in Texas.

Owned by Freeport LNG Development, the LNG export project is being developed on Quintana Island in Freeport. It will have a total capacity of more than 20mtpa of LNG from four liquefaction trains.

McDermott, in partnership with Chiyoda International and Zachry Group, has been involved in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), and also commissioning and initial operations for the first three trains of the Freeport LNG project.

According to McDermott, the production of the first liquid from the second train is a precursor to first cargo.

Freeport LNG project has been in production since August 2019

The partners had started production from the first LNG train in August 2019 and in September, achieved shipping of the first cargo from the same liquefaction unit.

McDermott North, Central and South America senior vice president Mark Coscio said: “First liquid for Train 2 is another great accomplishment for the Freeport LNG project.

“As we progress to first cargo for Train 2, we applaud the diligence and commitment of the project team for driving Freeport LNG toward a safe completion.”

The company said that the second and the third trains of the Freeport LNG project remain on schedule. The third train is expected to begin initial production of LNG in the first quarter of 2020, said McDermott.

The company’s services were utilised by US-based construction engineering firm Zachry Group for the pre-FEED of the LNG export project in 2011. Subsequently, the two firms worked together to deliver FEED works to support the project’s early development stage, covering the first three trains.

Chiyoda joined the two firms at a later stage for work related to the third train.

In September, Freeport LNG Development secured financing of up to $1.025bn from Westbourne Capital to develop the fourth train of the Freeport LNG project. The company had given the EPC contract to KBR for the fourth train, which also covers its commissioning and startup.

Under the same contract, KBR will also offer its services for the associated gas pre-treatment plant for the export of US natural gas to overseas markets.