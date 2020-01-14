Fluor earlier secured a contract to provide the engineering, procurement, and construction management services for the South Flank project

The South Flank iron ore handling plant in Pilbara region of Western Australia. (Credit: Business Wire)

US-based Fluor has erected the first 1500t module for the ore handling plant of BHP’s $3.6bn South Flank iron ore project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The module erection advances the construction of the project, which had already saw a 50% completion in October last year.

Fluor is serving as the engineering, procurement, and construction management services provider for the South Flank project.

Fluor Mining and Metals business president Tony Morgan said: “We are extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish with BHP on this project including our commitment to achieve diversity through the hiring of indigenous and local team members.

“The pioneering integrated team approach on this project is truly a collaborative effort. We look forward to continuing our long and successful relationship with BHP on this project and beyond.”

South Flank project will become one of the world’s largest iron ore processing hubs

The South Flank project, upon completion, will become one of the largest iron ore processing hubs in the world featuring the latest advances in autonomous-ready fleets, digital connectivity and modular design.

Expected to employ more than 9,000 people over its life, the project comprises an 80-million-ton-per-year crushing and screening plant, an overland conveyor system and rail-loading facilities.

Prior to securing the follow-on construction and project management contract, Fluor completed the feasibility study for the project.

BHP commenced construction on the South Flank project in July 2018, with first iron ore production scheduled to start in 2021.

The South Flank project aims to completely replace production from the 80 million tons per annum (Mtpa) Yandi iron ore mine, which started production in 1991 and is nearing the end of its economic life.

Expected to have operational life over 25 years, the South Flank project will expand the already established infrastructure at Mining Area C.

BHP owns 85% interest in the Mining Area C and South Flank project while Itochu and Mitsui own 8% and 7% stakes respectively.