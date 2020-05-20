The transaction will enable Flogas to expand its business into the residential and commercial electricity market in Northern Ireland

The Budget Energy’s brand name will be retained in NI. (Credit: Pixabay/Adam Radosavljevic)

Energy company Flogas Ireland has acquired a Northern Ireland-based electricity supplier, Budget Energy.

Flogas said that the transaction will enable it to expand its business into the residential and commercial electricity market in Northern Ireland, where it has been operated in the LPG for more than 30 years and the commercial natural gas market recently.

Flogas Energy general manager Paul Kenny said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Budget Energy customers and team to Flogas.

“We are looking forward to working closely together to grow our business in the months and years ahead.

“I would like to acknowledge the achievements of George and Anne McEvoy in making the business into the success story that it is today and wish them the very best for the future.”

Flogas will retain the Budget Energy brand name in NI

The firm said that Budget Energy has contracted with a portfolio of local renewable energy generation across solar, wind and anaerobic digestion sources, in the recent years.

Flogas also said that there would not be any immediate change for Budget Energy customers in ROI and NI and it’s service office will remain to operate from its base in the North West.

The Budget Energy’s brand name will be retained in NI.

Flogas plans to recruit additional workers in sales, marketing and customer service across the business to support its growth over the coming months.

Budget Energy chief executive and owner George McEvoy said: “While sad to be leaving Budget Energy, I am delighted that Flogas, an established Irish energy company with deep roots in Ireland and the community, has bought the business.

“I am confident that this will be a positive development both for the Budget energy team and our customers in the months and years ahead and I wish them well.”

In August last year, Flogas Britain has added two bio-LNG trucks to its fleet, as part of its long-term plan to supply its customers with 100% renewable energy by 2040.