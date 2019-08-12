Flogas' bio-LNG trucks produce 80% fewer carbon emissions than diesel engines and boast 'far lower' fuel costs, the company claims

Credit: Flogas

As part of its long-term plan to supply it customers with 100% renewable energy by 2040, LNG supplier Flogas Britain has added two bio-LNG trucks to its fleet.

The two Volvo tractor units, which will be used for logistical operations and transporting bulk LPG and LNG across the UK, produce 80% fewer carbon emissions than their standard diesel-powered counterparts.

They are to join the Leicester-based firm’s delivery network which also comprises a number of dual-fuel and electric hybrid-powered vehicles.

“These trucks are just the first of many, as we look to make our 200-strong fleet cleaner, greener and increasingly futureproof,” said James Goodson, Flogas’ newly-appointed national account manager for alternative transport fuels.

“They will each be powered by renewable bio-LNG — a highly sustainable biofuel that’s produced during the anaerobic digestion process — this means they’ll be 50% quieter, they’ll release significantly fewer pollutants and fuel costs will be far lower.

“We understand the critical role this fuel will play as we face stringent government targets to tackle carbon emissions and improve air quality.

“Whilst it’s still in its infancy in the transport industry, the strong environmental and cost-saving benefits compared to conventional fuels means LNG is set to become the fuel of choice for heavy goods vehicles.

“Hauliers have long faced the challenge of how to reduce their carbon footprint efficiently and cost-effectively.

“LNG is not just an immediate fix – it’s a long term, reliable solution that makes business sense, and that’s exactly why we’re championing it with our own fleet.”

Flogas’ bio-LNG trucks

Flogas’ 6×2 Volvo Artic trucks have a tank range of approximately 400-450 miles and are capable of pulling a maximum gross weight of 44 tonnes.

Powered by Volvo’s G13C460 LNG engines, their power and speed is comparable to standard diesel trucks — developing 460hp (at 1,700-1800rpm) with a torque figure of 2,300Nm (delivered from 1,100 to 1,300rpm).

Flogas head of logistics Tim Eaton said: “When it came to delivering the cleanest emissions, the lowest noise and most efficient running costs, Volvo trucks came out on top.”

“This is the first time we’ve worked with Volvo, but they have strong experience in LNG-powered vehicles, and the results of the trials simply spoke for themselves.

“We’re excited to get these trucks on the road, and growing our Bio-LNG-powered fleet further.”

The Clean Growth Strategy

Founded more than 30 years ago, Flogas provides alternative energy solutions to both domestic and commercial customers in the UK, with its products ranging from LPG and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to mains gas and electricity.

The company is currently working with the British government on its Clean Growth Strategy, which aims to help the country reach a point where its reliance on fossil fuels is negligible and low-carbon alternatives are the norm.

Its head of corporate affairs and innovation David Taylor, who is responsible for co-ordinating with public bodies, said: “The Clean Growth Strategy is all about supporting the roll-out of lower-carbon processes, systems and technologies nationwide.

“At Flogas, we see liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) playing a significant role in decarbonising and improving air quality in off-grid areas.

“As the lowest carbon and cleanest conventional fossil fuel available, LPG is the ideal replacement for oil or solid fuel in applications across the UK.”