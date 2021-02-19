The P2530, which is located in the Central North Sea, is surrounded by oil fields that include the Greater Kittiwake Area and the Forties oil field

The P2530 is located in the Central North Sea. (Credit: D Thory from Pixabay)

Western Australian oil and exploration company Finder Energy has secured a 100% stake in P2530 under the 32nd UK offshore licencing round.

Located in the Central North Sea, the P2530 has an area of 576km² and is situated 140km ENE of Aberdeen in water depths of around 90m.

The P2530 is surrounded by oil fields that include the Greater Kittiwake Area and the prolific Forties Oil Field.

Finder stated that it has detected stacked play potential with crucial objectives being the Lower Cretaceous and Upper Jurassic sandstone reservoirs.

Finder Energy CEO Damon Neaves said: “The North Sea is a prolific oil and gas province both in terms of resources and infrastructure.

“The North Sea’s exceptional data coverage and quality makes it a natural extension of Finder’s technically-driven exploration strategy. P2530 is our first step in building a meaningful presence as a North Sea explorer.”

Last month, Finder Energy secured 100% interest in the offshore exploration permit WA-547-P situated within the prolific North West Shelf oil and gas province offshore Western Australia.

The offshore exploration block is located in the Northern Carnarvon Basin, where the company holds interests in five permits.

Finder Energy stated the block is on trend with the Dorado oil discovery.

Based in Perth and founded in 2004, the firm is one of the active explorers on the North West Shelf of Australia.