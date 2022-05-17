Based on the results of the feasibility studies, the company plans to employ the existing coal workforce for the proposed green hydrogen project

FFI intends to convert a former coal mine of Centralia into a green hydrogen production facility. (Credit: Herbert Aust from Pixabay)

Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has revealed plans to study the feasibility of converting a former coal mine of Centralia in the US state of Washington into a green hydrogen production facility.

In this connection, the green energy company has signed a binding exclusivity agreement with the Industrial Park at TransAlta (IPAT).

According to FFI, the proposed green hydrogen production plant will help in decarbonising the hard-to-abate sectors of the North American economy. Besides, it will underpin the development of a Pacific Northwest green hydrogen hub and potentially generate hundreds of new jobs in the region, said the company.

The Centralia coal-fired power plant located near the IPAT project site is slated for closure in 2025.

FFI said that based on the results of the feasibility studies, the company intends to employ the existing coal workforce for the proposed green hydrogen project.

FFI chairman and founder Andrew Forrest said: “FFI’s goal is to turn North America into a leading global green energy heartland and create thousands of green jobs now and more in the future.

“Repurposing existing fossil fuel infrastructure to create green hydrogen to power the world is part of the solution to saving the planet.

“The signing of this agreement is another important step in turning the corner once and for all, to implement the technologies carbon emitters need to reach net zero.”

FFI said that it has been carrying out due diligence efforts on the proposed project alongside the Lewis County Energy Innovation Coalition and Lewis Economic Alliance.

The green energy company also announced plans to apply for a grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE) Hydrogen Hub Program.

It will apply for the grant in partnership with Pacific Northwest stakeholders that include Puget Sound Energy, Twin Transit, Washington Maritime Blue, and the Lewis County Energy Innovation Coalition.

FFI North America CEO Paul Browning said: “The electric power grid of the Pacific Northwest is one of the lowest carbon power grids in the world and can be used to produce green hydrogen, and could extend the region’s low carbon leadership to hard to electrify sectors like long-haul trucking, ports, aviation, and heavy industry.

“Together with other Pacific Northwest stakeholders, we plan to utilise legacy fossil fuel infrastructure and workforce to produce green hydrogen and pursue a growing zero carbon economy in Lewis County and the Pacific Northwest region.”