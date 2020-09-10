The authorisation has enabled FenixOro to finalise a contract with Logan Drilling

The Abriaqui project is located in Antioquia, Colombia. (Credit: Steve Bidmead from Pixabay.)

FenixOro Gold has secured environmental authorization to start maiden drilling programme at its Abriaqui project in Antioquia, Colombia.

The project is located 15km west of Continental Gold’s Buritica project in Antioquia State at the northern end of the Mid-Cauca gold belt.

As part of the drilling programme, the company intends to offer data and geotechnical information which is required to support the construction of upgraded roads for local use.

With the receipt of environmental authorization, FenixOro has finalised a contract with the Colombian firm Logan Drilling.

The drilling programme will target high-grade ‘Buritica-style’ gold veins

According to the company, the Abriaqui project has similar geologic setting to the more than 11 million ounce Buritica deposit that is located 15km to the west.

The main target of the ongoing and future drilling programme is said to be a series of more than 80 high-grade ‘Buritica-style’ gold veins that are present in northwest and east-west trending corridors up to 400 meters wide and with a strike length of up to 1200 meters.

FenixOro said that each corridor consists of a number of semi-parallel, sub-vertical veins and each inclined drill hole will test multiple veins.

FenixOro Exploration vice president Stuart Moller said: “The similarities between Abriaqui and Buritica in terms of number of veins, close spacing, and vertical continuity of high-grade gold are striking, and the possibility of a gold porphyry target at a reasonable drill depth is an added bonus.”

