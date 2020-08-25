The approval marks a major milestone for the company, which plans to commence main project development in early 2021

The project is located within the Warrawoona Greenstone Belt. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

The Western Australian Minister for the Environment Stephen Dawson has issued environmental approval for the Calidus Resources’ the Warrawoona gold project in the Pilbara.

The move marks a major milestone for the company, which aims to commence main project development early in 2021.

Located in the emerging Pilbara Goldfield of Western Australia, Warrawoona is one of the major undeveloped gold projects in Australia.

The project is located within the Warrawoona Greenstone Belt that covers an area of 780km2 and entirely controlled by Calidus.

Calidus managing director Dave Reeves said: “The receipt of Ministerial approval is a major milestone for Calidus and is the culmination of many years of work by the Company and its consultants.

“We can now finalise all operating permits and remain firmly on track to begin main project development early in the New Year.”

“This goal of main project development early in the New Year is well supported by the indicative debt term sheets we have now received and we look forward to working closely with the independent technical expert and short-listed financiers with the aim of securing debt funding by the end of the year.”

Additionally, Calidus has appointed an independent technical expert as part of the debt financing process. The technical expert is nearing completion of initial draft report.

Next month, the company is planning to shortlist potential lenders before the completion of the project definitive feasibility study.

In June 2020, the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has recommended approval for the Warrawoona gold project. The EPA approval is the penultimate stage in the permitting process for the project.