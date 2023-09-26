The A3H well is the second of the two well programme in 2023 and will target the Amungee Member B-Shale at an estimated depth of 2,450 metres TVD (total vertical depth)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the spudding of the Amungee NW-3H (“A3H”) horizontal well in exploration permit 98 with a H&P (Helmerich & Payne) super-spec FlexRig Flex 3 Rig in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia with Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited’s joint venture partner, Tamboran (B2) Pty Limited (“Tamboran B2”).

The A3H well is the second of the two well programme in 2023 and will target the Amungee Member B-Shale at an estimated depth of 2,450 metres TVD (total vertical depth). The A3H well is located on the same well pad as the Amungee NW-2H well in exploration permit (“EP”) 98 and is approximately 60 kilometres north of the Shenandoah South 1H well (“SS1H”) that we completed the drilling of last week.

Drilling activity is expected to take approximately 25 days, including a 1,000-metre horizontal section. A stimulation program is planned for the second quarter of 2024, following the end of the Northern Territory wet season.

Falcon will participate in the A3H well at its full participating interest of 22.5% which, under the terms of the Joint Operating Agreement, will create a drilling spacing unit (“DSU”) of 20,480 acres.

Philip O’Quigley, CEO of Falcon commented: “The spudding of the A3H horizontal well, just a week after drilling the SS1H well , is an exciting acceleration in the appraisal of the Beetaloo Sub-basin. We are confident that learnings and results from the previous two Amungee wells drilled in EP 98, together with the drilling of the SS1H well will have a positive impact on the outcome of the results from this A3H well. Preparations for the stimulation program of the SS1H well are ongoing and we look forward to updating the market in due course as soon as those operations commence.”

