Danish wind and solar projects developer European Energy has secured €94.5m ($112.1m) of financing for solar farms with a total of capacity of 121.5MW in Italy.

The financing has been provided by French financial services firm Natixis for its Apulian solar farms.

Following just one year of construction, the Troia solar farm in Apulia was connected to the grid in June. The new power plant will save more than 80,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

European Energy co-founder and CEO Knud Erik Andersen said: “We are very pleased to have now secured this important financing of our Apulian solar farms, and we appreciate Natixis’ continuous support.

“Italy is one of our main markets, as we can pair the climate conditions and sunny days with cutting edge solar technology. We stand ready to invest heavily in similar Italian projects over the next 5 years.”

Financing provided for three Apulian solar facilities

Natixis has provided the financing for a 63MW solar plant that was brought online in November last year. The facility is entitled to receive feed-in-tariffs under a 20-year contract secured through the fifth Conto Energia.

The financing also covers a 40MW plant that achieved grid parity this month and a 18.5MW capacity that is scheduled to be completed by October.

European Energy Country Manager and Italian branch CEO Alessandro Migliorini said: “The present agreement is another recognition of our competence in developing renewable energy projects.

“Our strategy is to build last generation wind and solar plants with cutting edge technology and market oriented.”

In May this year, European Energy received environmental impact assessments (EIA) approval for two offshore wind projects in Denmark.