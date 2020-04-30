The wildcat well 30/6-31 S was drilled to prove petroleum in Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks in the production licence 053 in North Sea

The wildcat well 30/6-31 S is located near the Oseberg field in the North Sea. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Norway’s Equinor Energy and its partners have completed drilling of the wildcat well 30/6-31 S near the Oseberg field in the North Sea.

Located in production licence 053, the well was drilled about 7km southeast of the Oseberg C platform and 140km west of Bergen, to prove petroleum in Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks (Intra Heather Formation sandstones).

The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 2,830m and measured depth of 2,852m below sea level using the West Hercules drilling facility.

Following drilling, the well encountered poorly developed sandstones in the Intra Heather Formation with poor reservoir quality and no traces of petroleum.

Wildcat well 30/6-31 S permanently plugged and abandoned

The well, which is classified as dry, was terminated in the Ness Formation in the Middle Jurassic and has now been permanently plugged and abandoned.

The West Hercules drilling facility will now be moved to commence planned drilling at the wildcat well 35/10-5 in production licence 827 S in the northern North Sea.

In March 2020, Equinor and its partners Shell and Total have announced the completion of drilling of wildcat well 31/5-7 Eos located about 2500m subsea in exploitation licence 001in the North Sea.

The well was drilled 17.5km southwest of Troll A in the northern part of the North Sea to assess the suitability of the reservoir rocks in the Johansen formation for storage of carbon dioxide (CO2).

Additionally, the well had encountered 75m of sealing homogeneous shale in the Lower Drake Formation, above the sandstone reservoir.