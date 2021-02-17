Aker Solutions received the contract following the front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract it has completed in January last year

Aker Solutions wins Equinor contract. (Credit: Øyvind Hagen / Equinor.)

Equinor has contracted Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions for the topside works on its Troll B and C platforms to reduce the CO2 emissions.

The company intends to install equipment for receiving electrical power from shore through cable, replacing power generation from gas turbines at the platforms.

The Troll field is located nearly 65km west of Bergen on Norway’s west coast and the electrical power cable is planned to be connected to shore at Kollsnes outside Bergen.

Equinor awarded the contract to Aker Solutions after it completed the front-end engineering and design (FEED) work in January last year.

Aker Solutions CEO Kjetel Digre said: “Reduction of climate footprint is high on the agenda for our customers in the oil and gas industry. Electrification of production platforms is one of the ways to reduce emissions from such operations.

“Aker Solutions has extensive experience from delivering such low-carbon solutions, and we aim to be a leading contractor in this market. We are excited to collaborate with Equinor on the Troll electrification.”

Under the contract, Aker Solutions will work on engineering, procurement, construction and prefabrication of systems, and installation at the platforms offshore.

The company intends to commence the contract works immediately and is anticipated to be completed at the end of 2025.

Aker is planning to carry out the engineering works through its office in Bergen, and construction works through its yard in Egersund.

The scope of the contract will include around 1,000 man-years for own employees, including nearly 500 for engineering, 200 for construction and 300 for the offshore work.

It is expected to involve a total of 4,000 people, including ripple effects, employees working with suppliers, services providers, and others.

In December last year, Aker Solutions has received a contract from Equinor for its Johan Sverdrup field offshore Norway.

Located about 150km away from the coast of Stavanger in the Norwegian North Sea, Johan Sverdrup field consists of two oil discoveries named Avaldsnes and Aldous.