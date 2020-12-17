Aker Solutions will be responsible for the hook-up and commissioning assistance of the new P2 processing platform at the Johan Sverdrup oil field

The Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. (Credit: Ole Jørgen Bratland/ Equinor ASA.)

Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions has secured a contract worth up to NOK500m ($58m) from Equinor for its Johan Sverdrup field offshore Norway.

Located about 150km away from the coast of Stavanger in the Norwegian North Sea, Johan Sverdrup field consists of two oil discoveries named Avaldsnes and Aldous.

Johan Sverdrup phase 2 includes a new processing platform, which is currently under construction by oil and gas services company Aibel.

Under the terms of the contract, Aker Solutions will be responsible for the hook-up and commissioning assistance of the new P2 processing platform at the oil field.

After the installation of the new platform next year, it will be towed back to Haugesund for completion before deployment on the field in the spring of 2022.

Equinor chief procurement officer Peggy Krantz-Underland said: “Johan Sverdrup phase 2 will provide high-value creation with record-low emissions. The project generates activity and spinoffs in Norway.

“More than 90 per cent of the project contracts have been awarded to Norwegian suppliers. The contracts have been awarded in strong international competition, proving the competitiveness of the Norwegian supplier industry.”

The new platform will be connected to the existing field installations through a gangway to the existing riser platform.

Aker Solutions was also awarded a similar contract for the first phase of the Johan Sverdrup development.

The onshore preparation work on the oil field is scheduled to commence immediately while the offshore hook-up work will begin in 2022 after the offshore installation of the platform.

Furthermore, the production at the second phase of the Johan Sverdrup is planned in the fourth quarter of 2022.

